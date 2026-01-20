Fubara Pledges Rivers Govt’s Support for Port Harcourt Polo Tournament 

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed the safety and investment viability of the state, while dismissing negative narratives on social media over security concerns.

The Governor stated this at the grand finale of the 2026 Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament, where he pointed to the successful, incident-free hosting of the week-long event as clear evidence of the prevailing peace and security in the state.

He noted that the absence of any security breach throughout the tournament underscores his administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Rivers State.

Explaining his presence at the event, Fubara said it was driven by a personal obligation to honour the memory of his late brother, Architect Roland Cookey-Gam, whose wife and son were in attendance, as well as a strategic encouragement from the leadership of the Port Harcourt Polo Club.

He assured stakeholders of the state government’s readiness to provide sustained support aimed at elevating the Port Harcourt Polo Club and positioning it more prominently on the global sporting and tourism map.

Governor Fubara further urged visiting players, officials, and guests to take home positive impressions of Rivers State, reiterating that the protection of lives and property remains the foremost obligation of his administration.

In his remarks, the President of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr. Henry Prince Agbodjan, commended Governor Fubara for gracing the grand finale of the tournament, noting that the seamless and incident-free conduct of the event further attests to the security of Rivers State.

Agbodjan also disclosed that the tournament coincided with the 20th remembrance of Architect Roland Cookey-Gam, who tragically lost his life in a plane crash, adding that the event served both sporting and commemorative purposes.

Winners at the polo tournament include Lagos Ibah that triumped in the TJT Princewill Cup, while Winners Gilasoismanaf won the T.Y Danjuma Cup.

In the Governor’s Cup, Elshcon defeated Risevest, while Malcomines emerged tops in the King Alfred Diette Spiff Cup, just as Gilasoismanaf topped IbadanLCU Risevest to win the OB Lulu Briggs Cup.