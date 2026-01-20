Federal Fire Service Warns Against Electrical Overloading, Raises Alarm Over Surge-related Fire Outbreaks

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Federal Fire Service has expressed serious concern over a rising pattern of fire outbreaks linked to electrical surges and overloading, following three major incidents recorded within a 32-hour period in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), resulting in estimated losses exceeding ₦650 million.

The latest incident occurred in the early hours of Monday January 19 at Corner Shops, Chalyx Close, Abacha Road, Maraba along the Abuja–Keffi axis, affecting six retail outlets. The emergency was reported at 02:51 hours by ASP Abdulmalik to the Federal Fire Service National Headquarters, Garki Station. The Station Commander, SF Agbo, was said to have immediately mobilised response teams, with the FFS Nyanya Station providing backup support.

Despite a late emergency call, firefighters contained the fire and prevented further escalation, saving property estimated at approximately ₦100 million out of ₦400 million exposed to the blaze.

This incident occurred barely 14 hours after the KUGBO Furniture Market fire, which itself came 18 hours after the LEVENTIS Plaza fire. Preliminary assessments indicate that all three incidents were triggered by suspected electrical surges.

Due to the prompt intervention of Federal Fire Service responders and supporting agencies, property valued at over ₦2.8 billion was preserved from destruction across the three emergencies.

While commenting on the trend, the Controller-General Federal Fire Service, Olumode Samuel Adeyemi warned residents and business operators to adopt strict electrical safety practices, especially switching off appliances and avoiding socket overloading.

“These preventable incidents led to losses amounting to ₦650 million in just 32 hours. If someone had simply turned off the switch, many of these losses could have been avoided,” the Controller-General stated.

The Federal Fire Service reaffirms its commitment to protecting lives and property and calls on the public to embrace basic fire safety measures to prevent avoidable disasters.

“Timely call brings timely intervention and reduces loss,” the statement added.

Members of the public are encouraged to report fires and related emergencies via 0803 200 3557 for immediate Federal Fire Service response.