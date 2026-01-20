Etim Gets NACCIMA’s Upstream Oil&Gas Trade Group Appointment

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Goddie Chemicals International Limited, Godwin Etim has been appointed by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) as a National Officer and Vice Chairman of the Upstream Oil and Gas Trade Group.

The role, announced amid Nigeria’s push for energy sector reforms, places him at the vanguard of shaping policies that will drive upstream exploration, production, and trade.

“It’s a fitting crown for a man who has spent decades immersed in the very heart of the industry,” NACCIMA said.

Etim, an accomplished engineer and entrepreneur, serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Goddie Chemicals, a powerhouse in the oil and gas sector specialising in chemical solutions for upstream operations, including drilling fluids and baryte processing. His company, headquartered in Port Harcourt, has not only navigated the turbulent waters of Nigeria’s energy industry but has also expanded its footprint internationally, with affiliates in the UK. Yet, Godwin’s influence extends far beyond corporate ledgers. He holds the esteemed position of 2nd Deputy President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), where he has championed local business growth and economic empowerment in the region.

“In this new assignment, Etim is poised to bring his wealth of experience to bear with transformative impact. Drawing from his hands-on expertise in oilfield chemicals and drilling technologies, he will advocate for innovative practices that enhance efficiency, reduce environmental footprints, and attract foreign investment. His philanthropic lens will ensure that policies prioritize community development, job creation, and equitable resource distribution—ensuring the Delta’s riches benefit all Nigerians, not just a few.

“As a trailblazer, he will push for collaborations between government, private sectors, and international partners, embedding sustainability and technological advancement into the upstream agenda. Under his vice chairmanship, the trade group could pioneer initiatives like local content enhancement programs, mirroring his foundation’s ethos of empowerment,” it said.