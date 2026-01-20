Ekong on Verge of Switch to Qatar’s Al Ahli

Former Super Eagles captain William Ekong is set to complete a transfer to Al Ahli of Qatar.

Top Transfer Expert, Fabrizio Romano, reported that Ekong will sign a contract with the top Qatari side until June 2028.

He has been playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Khalood with a contract that allows for the option of an additional year.

The former Watford defender called time on his international career with Nigeria just before the 2025 AFCON so as focus on his club career.