CRC Credit Bureau, KWASU MOU Targets Youth Employability, Knowledge Gap

Omolabake Fasogbon

A partnership between CRC Credit Bureau Limited and Kwara State University (KWASU) has been sealed to address a mistmatch between job market demands and skills youth possess said to have been largely contributed to unemployment crisis in the country.

With the ‘State of the Nigerian Youth Report 2025’ estimating nearly 80 million unemployed youths, the collaboration aims to reverse the trend by equipping students with industry-relevant skills and practical exposure.

Speaking at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at CRC’s office in Lagos, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CRC Credit Bureau, Dr. Tunde Popoola said the partnership would empower the academic institution with access to credible information, research opportunities, and practical exposure that support informed decision-making and economic participation.

He noted that CRC, which operates one of the largest credit databases in Africa, currently holds records on over 60 million Nigerians, adding that the company’s data infrastructure positions it strongly to drive financial inclusion, access to credit, and broader economic development.

Popoola said the collaboration also responds to the long-advocated need for closer synergy between universities and industry, stressing its overarching goals aligned with national prosperity and economic growth.

“This partnership will drive opportunities for collaborative research with KWASU. Students will be able to leverage our data repository to strengthen their research work through access to real-world financial and credit data. They will also have opportunities to intern with us, gaining exposure to data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning and other areas that now form the cornerstone of global business advancement. In addition, we will offer mentorship by engaging students regularly on employability initiatives,” he stated.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University, Prof. Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh said the collaboration aligned with KWASU’s founding mandate of entrepreneurship, community development and global competitiveness.

“Since our establishment in 2009, KWASU has been guided by the mission to serve as the fulcrum of a knowledge-driven society through creativity and cutting-edge technology. This partnership with CRC Credit is a practical expression of that mission.”

He informed that the university deliberately embeds entrepreneurship, digital literacy and problem-solving into its curriculum to address employability challenges.