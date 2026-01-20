Chevron, Sages and Scribes Convene High-Level EAP Conference on Employee Wellness

Funmi Ogundare

Chevron Nigeria Limited in partnership with Sages and Scribes Consultants will on January 22, convene a high-level one-day Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP), aimed at driving deeper understanding and adoption of its frameworks to promote wellness, wellbeing and welfare in the workplace.

The conference themed, ‘The EAP Ecosystem: The Values and Benefits’, which will hold at the Chevron Recreational Centre, Gbagada, Lagos, will bring together human resource professionals, health and wellness experts, and organisational leaders.

Renowned psychologist, executive coach and workplace counsellor, Dr. Laila St. Matthew-Daniel, is expected to deliver the keynote, which will shed light on how robust EAP strategies can enhance employee performance and strengthen organisational outcomes.

The Managing Director of Sages and Scribes Consultants, Ven. Adelowo Adesina, in a statement, described EAPs as a vital element of modern workplace wellbeing and productivity, noting that the programme will expose stakeholders to global best practices in prevention, early intervention, counselling, crisis response and policy integration.

“Employee assistance is about employees’ wellness, employees’ wellbeing and employees’ welfare. The core of EAP is employees’ wellness for productivity and performance,” Adesina said, adding that the conference is designed to highlight measurable values and tangible benefits for employers, employees and the wider community.

The conference will feature expert presentations, interactive workshops, panel discussions and stakeholder engagements, providing practical insights for translating EAP concepts into strategies that deliver results.

A dedicated stakeholders’ meeting will further explore pathways for improving EAP practice, workplace wellness and employee welfare across sectors.

A distinguished panel of experts will join Dr. St. Matthew-Daniel, including Dr. Tunji Odebiyi, Dr. Daniel Odekunle, Dr. Gbonjubola Abiri, Dr. Yinka Jibunoh, Dr. Abiye Alamina and Dr. Odulate.

Registration for the hybrid event, open to both in-person and virtual participants, is free.

The organisers encouraged HR professionals, EAP practitioners, workplace counsellors, wellness specialists, occupational health workers, medical professionals, therapists, social workers and others interested in employee wellbeing to register online.