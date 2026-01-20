Buni-Led APC Conflict Resolution Committee Vows to Resolve Conflicts Within Party

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation has said that it will consider proactive measures and solutions to potential threats in its conflict resolution approach.

The committee also assured members that it would adopt strategic engagements and wide consultations to develop an all-encompassing and productive results that would stand the test of time to give both the old and new members, especially aggrieved parties, a sense of belonging and inclusion, with a renewed hope.

The committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, gave the assurance on Monday night during the inaugural meeting of the committee to map out strategies of resolving pending conflicts and other potential threats to the party.

The committee also has Governors of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazak; Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Benue State, Hyacinth Alia; Kaduna State Uba Sani; Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; Jigawa State Umar Namadi; Cross River State, Bassey Otu; Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji and Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, as members.

Others include Senator Adamu Aliero, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Political Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari and Muiz Banire (SAN) as secretary.

Buni, in a statement issued Tuesday by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, recalled that the committee was inaugurated last December.

He said: “The committee will adopt strategic engagements and wide consultations to develop an all-encompassing and productive results that will stand the test of time to give both the old and new members, especially aggrieved parties, a sense of belonging and inclusion, with a renewed hope.

“Similarly, the committee will consider proactive measures and solutions to potential threats in our conflict resolution approach.”

He urged members “not to allow personal interest and sentiments to override the general interest and purpose for which this committee is constituted”.