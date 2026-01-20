Big Leap for Super Eagles in FIFA Ranking After Brilliant AFCON in Morocco 

Duro Ikhazuagbe in Casablanca

Nigeria’s brilliant campaign at the just-concluded 35th Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has resulted in the Super Eagles climbing 12 places to be ranked 26th in the global rankings released by FIFA yesterday.

The three-time Africa champions were ranked 38th before the commencement of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco last December.

Super Eagles who were unbeaten from the group stage till losing to hosts Morocco after grueling 120 minutes in the semifinal penalty shootouts, also made a big splash in the continent, now ranked third behind winners Senegal (12th) and runners up Morocco (8th).

Algeria and Egypt, who the Super Eagles stopped at the AFCON, are the fourth and fifth top teams in Africa, respectively.

Coach Eric Chelle and his wards took the continent by surprise, coming from the ashes of not qualifying for the 2026 World Cup to becoming the team that all opponents dread to face in Morocco.

Nigeria’s sharp forward of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Jerome Akor Adams tormented opponents to submission while Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi held sway in the midfield. Eagles back four of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi was the fortress that kept away all unwanted opponents. This squad scored 14 goals in seven matches in regulation time and only conceded four times.

After losing to hosts Morocco in the semifinal, dragging seven-time champions Egypt to shootouts was another experience that many African teams dreaded. But Stanley Nwabali turned out the hero of the shootouts, stopping the kicks of Egypt’s top men: Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to earn Nigeria the third place bronze, the ninth in Nigeria’s rich AFCON chest of honour.

The Africa football showpiece also threw up more teams in the continent moving up in the latest FIFA ranking. They include notable rises for Algeria (28th, up 6), semi-finalists Egypt (31st, up 4), dethroned holders Côte d’Ivoire (37th, up 5) and Congo DR (48th, up 8).

In the global standing, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal and the Netherlands retained their top seven positions with Morocco climbing up to the eighth spot. Both Belgium and Germany that lost ground in the rankings completed the Top 10 of world football order for the month of January.