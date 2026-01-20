  • Monday, 19th January, 2026

Bankfields Hosts End-of-Year Innovation Event 

Business | 11 seconds ago

Bankfields ICL consulting and management Services hosted its end-of-year innovation and

networking event titled: “Bankfields 5–9: Unwrapping Innovation,” a Christmas soirée held in Lagos.

In a statement, it noted that the event brought together clients, partners, creatives, and industry stakeholders to celebrate the year’s achievements and spotlight Bankfields’ growing innovation portfolio.

The statement also noted that a major highlight of the soirée was the reintroduction of Bankfields’ three digital products—MySirigu, Tra-Vu, and Rambini—presented through live walkthroughs and interactive sessions. 

The event created a relaxed yet purposeful environment where guests gained firsthand insight into the vision, functionality, and impact of each platform.

MySirigu was showcased as a family-centric community interaction app designed to strengthen connections through shared memories, wishlists, photo sharing, and group gifting or donations.

The presentation emphasised its role in simplifying celebrations and collective support within families and communities.

Tra-Vu, Bankfields’ travel and mobility solution, was introduced as a platform focused on

enhancing trip discovery and travel planning. 

Rambini was presented as a commerce and service-focused food platform aimed at connecting vendors, service providers, and consumers, while offering businesses improved visibility and engagement in the digital marketplace.

During the business development session, Bankfields also highlighted its ongoing partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI) as a Business Development Service Provider (BDSP), emphasizing its role in supporting entrepreneurship, access to funding, and sustainable business growth. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.