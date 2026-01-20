Bakare Calls for Sweeping Reforms in Nigeria’s Justice Sector

The Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has called for urgent personal and institutional reforms, to address what he described as deep-rooted corruption within Nigeria’s justice sector.

Speaking at the 22nd Chief Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture, organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, Pastor Bakare warned that without integrity-driven reforms by both Lawyers and Judges, the country risks remaining trapped in what he termed continued national “bondage”.

Delivering the Keynote Address on the theme “Integrity Deficiency in the Justice Sector: Whither the Legal Profession”, the Lawyer-turned-Cleric described the justice system as a haven of corruption, blaming political interference in judicial appointments and conflicting court judgements for eroding public trust.

He lamented that some Judges now treat the Bench as a “work-chop”, stressing that such attitude undermines the sanctity of the Judiciary, and weakens its role as an impartial arbiter in society.

Pastor Bakare urged legal practitioners to embrace what he called “ethical lawyering”, anchored on satisfaction, patience and diligence, noting that Lawyers and Judges are custodians of the law and defenders of the common good.

He argued that meaningful reform must begin with value reorientation, starting from law students, universities and the Nigerian Law School, with stronger emphasis on ethics in legal education and the promotion of role models known for honesty and professional discipline.

Pastor Bakare further recommended collaboration between the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the NBA and the National Judicial Council to conduct annual, data-driven audits of the justice sector, while also calling for true judicial autonomy through direct funding from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to safeguard independence and accountability.