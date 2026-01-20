Army Chief Visits Plateau, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace, Security.

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has restated his administration’s commitment to strengthening peace, security, and development across the state. He made the declaration on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

Governor Mutfwang described the visit as both timely and reassuring, noting that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have demonstrated exceptional resilience and professionalism in confronting the state’s complex security challenges. He commended the military for its sacrifices, especially at a time when security personnel and resources are stretched nationwide.

Reflecting on the 2025 Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Governor revealed that Plateau State recorded “one of its most peaceful festive seasons in recent times,” despite earlier intelligence warnings. He attributed the calm to the vigilance and gallantry of officers and men of the Nigerian Army who remained on duty while residents celebrated with their families.

Governor Mutfwang also used the occasion to honour fallen heroes during the recent Armed Forces Remembrance Day, assuring that the state government remains committed to supporting the families of deceased and serving personnel. While acknowledging that some security concerns persist, he emphasized the need to deepen non‑kinetic strategies alongside ongoing military operations.

“Insurgents and terrorists remain enemies of the state who threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty and must be confronted decisively,” he said, reaffirming confidence in the loyalty and professionalism of the Nigerian Army. He appealed for sustained military presence to consolidate peace, describing Plateau as a welcoming home for all who serve the nation.

In his remarks, Lieutenant General Shaibu said his visit to Plateau State was part of a nationwide tour of military formations. He commended the Plateau State Government for its consistent support to the 3 Armoured Division, noting that the synergy between the state and the military has significantly improved security outcomes.

The COAS expressed optimism that the security challenges facing Plateau State are surmountable. He assured the Governor of the Army’s continued collaboration to safeguard lives and property, stressing that peace and stability in the state are achievable through sustained partnership.

The visit formed part of the COAS’s official engagement with the Headquarters of the 3 Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, located in Jos.

The Army Chief during the visit to 3 Division headquarters urged troops to remain disciplined, committed, and focused as they work to restore and sustain peace across Plateau State.

“We have ensured that all necessary enablers are provided for you to do your job properly. Your welfare remains a top priority, and we are committed to creating the right environment for you to succeed,” he told the troops.