Amid Defection Claim, Yusuf Meets Tinubu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday evening, met the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the State House, Abuja, amid rumour the governor was joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Yusuf, upon arrival at the State House was led to the president’s first floor office by the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The closed-door meeting came amid speculation over a possible defection by Yusuf, who was elected in 2023 on the platform of NNPP to the APC.

Therefore, the meeting with the resident might not be unconnected to Yusuf’s planned defection.

National leader of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, had earlier dismissed reports suggesting that he approved or endorsed any planned defection by the Kano governor, insisting that no such consent was given.

Political watchers say talks around the reported defection have been ongoing for weeks, though sources suggested negotiations might have stalled over disagreements, including whether the governor would be granted an automatic ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

The speculation has also reportedly deepened tensions between some of Yusuf’s supporters and loyalists to Kwankwaso.