Afolabi Hails Customs CG on His Birthday

Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, has extended warm birthday felicitations to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, commending his exemplary leadership and far-reaching contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth and global trade standing.

In a goodwill message issued on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of SIFAX Group, Afolabi described Adeniyi as a transformational leader whose tenure has brought renewed professionalism, efficiency and credibility to the Nigeria Customs Service.

According to him, Adeniyi’s leadership has been instrumental in driving significant reforms across customs operations, leading to sustained revenue growth, improved trade facilitation, enhanced border security and accelerated digital transformation within the Service.

“Your tenure as Comptroller-General has been defined by strategic foresight, institutional discipline and an unwavering commitment to national service,” Dr. Afolabi stated. “These achievements have not only strengthened Nigeria’s trade ecosystem but have also positively impacted the ease of doing business for stakeholders across the maritime, aviation and logistics sectors.”

He noted that the milestone reflects Adeniyi’s competence, integrity and global outlook, adding that it is a source of pride for Nigeria and inspiration for public service leadership across Africa.

As the Chairman of a leading pan-African conglomerate with interests in maritime, aviation, logistics, oil and gas and hospitality, Afolabi affirmed that SIFAX Group deeply appreciates the Comptroller-General’s stakeholder-focused approach and his commitment to collaboration in building a more efficient, transparent and globally competitive customs system.