Valour, Sacrifice, and Unity: Honouring Our Heroes at Armed Forces Remembrance Week

The commemoration was held nationwide, with the central ceremony taking place at the Cenotaph of the Unknown Soldier at Eagle Square in Abuja, drawing together political leaders, senior military officers, veterans, diplomats and citizens in a shared moment of reflection.

The observance honoured Nigerian military personnel who lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, peacekeeping missions and various internal security operations.

Beyond remembering the fallen, the day also served as a call to unity and a reminder of Nigeria’s collective responsibility to support its Armed Forces and the families of those who paid the ultimate price.

The 2026 commemoration was guided by the theme “Valour, Sacrifice, and Unity: Honouring Our Heroes,” chosen to highlight the role, professionalism and sacrifice of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the present dispensation. It reflected not only past heroism, but also the ongoing commitment of service personnel confronting contemporary security challenges across the country.

Significance of Armed Forces Remembrance Celebration

Armed Forces Remembrance Day holds profound significance in Nigeria’s national consciousness. While many Commonwealth countries observe Remembrance Day on 11 November to mark the end of the First World War, Nigeria shifted its observance to 15 January to commemorate the end of the Nigerian Civil War in 1970. This decision firmly anchored the remembrance within Nigeria’s own historical experience and underscored the importance of unity, reconciliation and national cohesion.

The day honours veterans of the World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War and other military engagements, including peacekeeping missions and internal security operations. It provides an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the cost of peace, acknowledge the bravery and dedication of the Armed Forces, and renew commitments to the welfare of serving personnel, veterans, widows and families of fallen heroes.

Organised annually by the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration serves both commemorative and practical purposes. Beyond paying tribute to fallen heroes, it celebrates living veterans and creates a platform for mobilising financial and moral support for their welfare. The evolution of the event reflects Nigeria’s recognition that remembrance must go hand in hand with sustained care and appreciation.

As a former member of the Commonwealth tradition, Nigeria once marked Remembrance Day on 11 November alongside other member states. The shift to 15 January, however, underscores the country’s unique historical journey and reinforces the message that national unity has been forged through sacrifice.

In the lead-up to the Remembrance Day, the Nigerian Legion traditionally conducts the Emblem Appeal Fund, encouraging citizens to purchase and wear the Armed Forces Remembrance emblem as a symbol of solidarity.

The initiative fosters collective responsibility and reinforces the bond between civilians and the military. Christian and Muslim clerics also offer prayers, reflecting Nigeria’s religious diversity and shared commitment to honouring those who served.

Line up of Events

The 2026 Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Week commenced on Friday, 9 January 2026, with special Juma’at prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja, central mosques across the 36 states and military formations nationwide. The prayers focused on fallen heroes, serving personnel and national peace, with sermons emphasising sacrifice, unity and patriotism.

On Saturday, 10 January, humanitarian outreach activities and a family and community day were held at major military barracks nationwide, including Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja, as well as at the Nigerian Legion Headquarters. These activities highlighted the human face of military service and strengthened ties between the Armed Forces and their host communities.

Sunday, 11 January featured special thanksgiving and interdenominational church services at the National Christian Centre in Abuja and designated churches across the states. On Monday, 12 January, a national symposium was held at the National Defence College, Abuja, under the theme “Securing Nigeria’s Future: The Armed Forces and National Development.”

The celebrations continued on Tuesday, 13 January, with a gala and award night at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, recognising excellence, dedication and service within the Armed Forces community.

The week culminated on Thursday, 15 January with the Armed Forces Remembrance Day proper, marked by a national wreath-laying ceremony at the National Arcade in Abuja and simultaneously in state capitals. Highlights included wreath-laying by the President, Vice President, Service Chiefs and the Diplomatic Corps, a 21-gun salute, the sounding of the Last Post, a national minute of silence and a parade by the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and Legionnaires.

Commitment to the Armed Forces

The central ceremony in Abuja was led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu. He was joined by Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd); Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibas Abbas; Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun; Commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier Adebisi Onasanya; Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume; National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu; Chairman of the National Planning Committee, Mrs. Bosede Olaniyi and several others.

Traditional military honours marked the ceremony, including the Last Post, a minute of silence and the release of white pigeons symbolising peace and the nation’s hope for a future free from conflict. Similar ceremonies took place across state capitals, with governors and local officials paying respects at cenotaphs and memorials, ensuring nationwide participation.

In a message to mark the occasion, President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and dignity of serving personnel. He paid tribute to fallen heroes whose courage, he said, sustains Nigeria’s freedom and peace, and assured their families that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

In his message centred on national gratitude and collective memory, he emphasised that Nigeria must always pause to honour the men and women of the Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation, stressing that their courage continues to sustain the country’s freedom, peace and sovereignty. According to him, remembrance is not optional for a nation that values its future.

The President paid special tribute to fallen heroes whose names may not be widely known but whose impact remains enduring. He warned that a nation that forgets its fallen defenders risks losing its sense of direction, adding that Nigeria remains firmly committed to remembering its heroes and preserving their legacy as part of the country’s national identity.

Addressing the families of the fallen, President Tinubu acknowledged the depth of their loss and the pain borne by widows, children and loved ones. He noted that no words could replace what they had lost, but assured them that their sacrifices were recognised and honoured by the Nigerian people, and that the service rendered by their loved ones would never be forgotten.

The President also commended serving personnel across the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, recognising their discipline, professionalism and courage in protecting the nation, often under difficult conditions and far from home. As Commander-in-Chief, he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and dignity of the Armed Forces, pledging continued support as they confront security challenges in defence of Nigeria.

Speaking afterwards, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd) emphasised the importance of honouring fallen soldiers, wounded personnel, serving officers and their families, just as he noted that the expansion of the observance into a week-long programme reflects a more comprehensive national approach to remembrance and celebration.

By remembering those who have fallen and celebrating those who continue to serve, the Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration reinforces national unity and affirms Nigeria’s enduring respect for valour and sacrifice.

As the ceremonies concluded across the federation, the 2026 observance stood as a reminder that a nation which honours its heroes strengthens its future.