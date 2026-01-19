Uba Sani: With the Scale of FG’s Projects Everywhere, Kaduna Will Re-elect Tinubu

*Akpabio: We’re focused on assisting the president to succeed because if he succeeds, Nigeria succeeds

*Olawepo-Hashim: APC will be voted out in 2027 despite legal intrigues against PDP

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Sunday Aborisade in Abula

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has reassured President Bola Tinubu that the state would re-elect him in 2027, citing the scale of federal government’s projects attracted to Kaduna as evidence of the dividends of democracy.

Similarly, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said he and others were focused on assisting the president to succeed because if he succeeded, Nigeria, too, would succeed.

At the same time, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, promised the president the state was holding the ground for him and would back his re-election.



Sani spoke yesterday during a stakeholders’ engagement on the ongoing e-registration of members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said Kaduna State was targeting 2.5 million registered members in the exercise.

Addressing stakeholders from Zone 2, Sani said APC had become the dominant political party in the state due to his administration’s inclusive development model and the impact of Tinubu’s interventions, which he said had continued to attract defections from opposition parties.

The governor disclosed that Tinubu approved N1 billion in support of the state’s light rail project, describing the intervention as unprecedented in northern Nigeria.



He said no other subnational government, apart from Lagos State, had received similar federal backing for a light rail project.

Sani said, “Only three weeks ago, I was in China, in the company of the Director-General of Nigeria China Strategic Partnership, at the instance of President Bola Tinubu, who has also decided that Kaduna would be the pilot state to embark on a major poultry project.



“The project will generate at least 350,000 jobs. Already, the federal government has approved $200 million for it and Kaduna State will have the biggest poultry project in Sub-Saharan Africa and the ground breaking will be done in the next three weeks.”

The governor added that the project would support about 10,000 direct and indirect small businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises allied to poultry farming.



He also commended the president for approving the construction of the Mando-Birnin Gwari road and the reconstruction of the Kwoi-Jama’a road, describing them as critical infrastructure for the state.

The governor further disclosed that several projects had been approved for Zone 1 in the current budget through collaboration between the state government and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, stating that the zone has benefited significantly.



Sani also praised Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal, for his role in climate related projects under the ACRESal programme.

He stated, “In the next one or two months, we will be doing ground breaking for one of the major projects in Zaria and Rigasa, totaling about N53 billion, courtesy of the support and effort of the Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Abbas.”

Sani expressed confidence that Kaduna State would emerge one of the leading states in the APC e-registration exercise.

Speaking when he was paid a new year homage by Eno, Akpabio praised the governor for uniting Akwa Ibom State behind Tinubu, stressing that the president’s success would translate into national progress.



He acknowledged that ongoing reforms were difficult, but insisted they were yielding results.

“We are focused on assisting the president to succeed because if the president succeeds, Nigeria succeeds,” Akpabio said, thanking the governor for his steadfast support and the prevailing peace in the state.



Quoting novelist Chinua Achebe, Akpabio described the New Year visit as a reaffirmation of kinship and unity, even as he commended Eno’s achievements in infrastructure, human empowerment, and governance.

He said the peace and unity fostered under the current administration would endure beyond the present generation.

“I have seen joy on the faces of Akwa Ibom people. That joy and unity will outlive you,” Akpabio added.

Speaking earlier, Eno declared that the state was united across party lines in its resolve to support Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, describing the backing as firm and unwavering ahead of 2027.



Eno made the declaration on Friday in Uyo while paying a New Year homage to Akpabio, at his residence.

The visit, according to a statement by Media Office of the Senate President, yesterday, underscored a renewed show of political unity in the state and a shared commitment to the success of the Tinubu administration.

The governor explained that the visit was both traditional and symbolic.

He stated, “I came to pay my New Year homage and to thank you for your leadership and for making Akwa Ibom proud at the national level.



“I am assuring the senate president of solid support at home. We are holding the ground for you. Akwa Ibom is united for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Akwa Ibom is united for you.”

The governor disclosed that only days earlier, youths in the state had staged a massive rally to endorse Tinubu, Akpabio, and his own administration.



While acknowledging minor political disagreements, Eno insisted they were insignificant in the broader picture.

“There may be storms in a teacup, but when you look at the general outlook, you will know the state is very united, especially as far as 2027 is concerned,” Eno said.

The governor also commended Akpabio for his New Year decision to withdraw all legal cases against individuals, who had defamed him, describing the move as a rare demonstration of strength and leadership.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Eno said forgiveness was a virtue of the strong and an example worthy of emulation.