Tinubu Rejoices With Alake On Re-election As Africa Minerals Strategic Group Chairman 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake, on his re-election as Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategic Group (AMSG), a forum of ministers in charge of mining and solid minerals on the continent.

AMSG aims to maximise the benefits for Africans from Africa’s vast mineral resources.

Alake was first elected in 2024 on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) and later re-elected at the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the group, which was held on the sidelines of the same conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The president, in a statement on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Alake’s re-election as a clear vote of confidence in his visionary leadership, steadfast commitment and strategic advocacy for Africa’s minerals sector.

Tinubu noted that under Alake’s chairmanship, the AMSG has continued to provide a strong, united voice for African countries in advancing collaboration, safeguarding mineral resources, and positioning Africa as a key player in the global energy transition and the critical minerals value chain.

He commended the minister for aligning the objectives of the AMSG with Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the drive to unlock the nation’s vast solid minerals potential, attract sustainable investment, create jobs, and ensure that mineral wealth translates into tangible socio-economic benefits for Africans.

“I congratulate Dele Alake for sustaining the confidence and trust of his colleagues across Africa, who have renewed his leadership of their forum. His commitment and pan-African vision to ensure our continent derives the greatest benefits from our mineral resources are commendable. As Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals, he had led a reform agenda that is transforming the sector into a major contributor to our national economy,” the president said.

Tinubu assured Alake of the Federal Government’s continued support as he leads the AMSG to deepen cooperation among African nations, strengthen institutional frameworks, and promote transparency, sustainability and inclusiveness in the minerals sector.