Tinubu Condemns Murder of Woman, Six Kids In Kano

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday flayed the gruesome murder of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children at Chiranci community in Kano.

The president, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended the police for the swift arrest of the principal suspects and ordered the investigation and diligent prosecution of the suspects.

Tinubu condemned the action as barbaric and condoled with the bereaved family over the tragedy.

The president also expressed grief over the passing of renowned businessman and leader of the business community in Kano, Alhaji Bature Abdulaziz, who died last weekend.

Late Abdulaziz was the National President of the Harmonised Traders Association of Nigeria, among other commerce-related unions.

Tinubu described his death as a loss felt beyond the Kano business community but across many parts of Nigeria in view of the deceased’s influence on commerce.

The president also acknowledged the support he received from Abdulaziz during the 2023 campaigns and his persistent advocacy for national unity and patriotism through the Patriotic Elders Network for Peace (PENP), which he founded.

He condoled with the Kano business community, the people, and the state government over the loss.