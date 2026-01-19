Rekhiat Momoh Concludes Transformative Tenure at Eko DisCo

Following Transgrid Consortium’s acquisition of 60% majority share in Eko Disco, Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh has officially announced her retirement, marking the end of an era for the utility giant.

Her departure comes at a time when Eko Disco stands as a beacon of what is possible within the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) framework, having transitioned from a traditional utility into a modernized, data-driven energy provider.

Mrs. Momoh’s journey with the organization, spanning an impressive 33 years, is not just a story of personal professional growth but a mirror of the evolution of the Nigerian power sector itself.

Back in November 2025, when she was confirmed as substantive CEO of Eko Disco, board chairman, Mr. Oritsedere Otubu, highlighted her instrumental role in the company’s turnaround.

In the statement, which reflected Eko Disco board’s confidence in her leadership, Otubu said: “The confirmation reflects our confidence in the consistency of results delivered under Mrs. Momoh’s leadership. She has demonstrated a disciplined approach to governance, operational planning and market engagement. This continuity supports our broader goal of building a financially sustainable and service-focused distribution business.”

He further described her as a leader who possesses “strong operational discipline, strategic insight, and an ability to drive measurable results”, noting that her appointment would allow the company to consolidate its recent operational milestones.

Momoh’s time as Chief Executive Officer was defined by a “performance-first” philosophy. Under her leadership, Eko Disco achieved milestones that were previously thought unattainable in the Nigerian electricity market.

Perhaps her most significant achievement was the drastic reduction of Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses.

By integrating advanced loss-reduction strategies and upgrading aging infrastructure, she steered the company towards a record low loss percentage, ensuring that the utility remained financially viable and attractive to investors.

Beyond the balance sheet, Momoh championed the aggressive rollout of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) within the Eko district.

Recognizing that customer trust is rooted in billing transparency, Rekhiat Mohmoh oversaw the installation of hundreds of thousands of smart meters, significantly closing the metering gap and reducing the friction associated with estimated billing.

Her tenure also saw the successful implementation of the “Band A” service level agreements, ensuring that high-yield industrial and residential clusters received the premium power supply they paid for, thereby stimulating economic activity within the Lagos metropolis.

The transition phase triggered by the Electricity Act of 2023 presented a monumental challenge for all DisCos. Momoh navigated this shift with surgical precision. She was instrumental in the structural preparation for Eko DisCo to operate under a dual-regulatory environment, coordinating with both the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the budding Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC). This foresight ensured that Eko DisCo remained ahead of the curve, positioning it to thrive in a decentralized market.

While her technical accomplishments are vast, Momoh’s most enduring legacy may be the corporate culture she fostered. She was a staunch advocate for gender diversity in a male-dominated industry, empowering female engineers and executives to take centre stage.

Under her watch, Eko Disco modernized its customer service interface, launching digital platforms that allowed for real-time fault reporting and seamless payment transitions, fundamentally changing how Lagosians interact with their power provider.

As Rekhiat Mohmoh hands over the reins, her parting words reflect the humility and collective spirit that characterized her leadership style. In a moving appreciation message to her team, she underscored that the company’s successes were never hers alone but were the fruit of a shared vision.

“Serving as your CEO has been the greatest privilege of my professional life,” she stated in her farewell address. “Together, we have navigated change, overcome challenges, seized opportunities, and built an institution that stands strong, respected, and future-ready. Any success attributed to my tenure is, in truth, the result of the collective commitment, integrity and excellence each of you has brought to your work every day.”

She further expressed her unwavering confidence in the future of the organization, noting that the groundwork laid over the past few years has created a robust platform for the next generation of leaders.

“The foundation is solid, the vision is clear, and the future is bright. I look forward to watching the next chapter unfold, knowing the organization is in capable and principled hands,” she added.

Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh leaves Eko Disco not just as a retired executive, but as a ‘proud ambassador’ of the energy sector. Her 33-year odyssey, from the early days of the utility to its current status as a digitized leader in the Nigerian power space, serves as a blueprint for institutional building.

As Eko DisCo enters its next phase of growth, it does so on the shoulders of a leader who proved that with integrity, innovation and a ‘wonderful team’, the lights can indeed stay on.

Nigeria’s power sector owes a debt of gratitude to a woman who gave over three decades to the service of the grid, ensuring that the ‘Power Hub’ of the nation remained energized and ready for the future.