Pinnacle Launches Fully Synthetic Lubricant

Leading downstream oil and gas company, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, has announced the launch of its flagship fully synthetic lubricant product, PIBREUM SN-9000 5W-30, designed to deliver superior engine performance and protection.

Officially introduced to the market in early January, PIBREUM SN-9000 5W-30 is an advanced fully synthetic formulation engineered to perform optimally across diverse driving conditions and terrains in Nigeria. The product offers enhanced engine cleanliness, improved fuel efficiency, and superior protection against wear, even under extreme temperatures and heavy-duty use.

Formulated with high-performance synthetic base oils and advanced additive technology, PIBREUM SN-9000 5W-30 is endorsed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for use nationwide.

Speaking about the product, Head of Sales and Marketing at Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Mrs. Nnenna Mbaoma, said the product was developed with quality, affordability, and accessibility in mind.

“As a company, we had two clear objectives while developing this product: to deliver a high-quality, fully synthetic lubricant that meets global standards, and to ensure it remains cost-effective and accessible to Nigerians regardless of location. With PIBREUM SN-9000 5W-30, we are confident we have introduced a true game-changer to the automotive industry in Nigeria.”

The product joins Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited’s growing portfolio of specialised lubricant products, including PIBREUM 5000 20W50, PIBREUM 3000 20W50, PIBREUM SUPER API SF/CF and PIBREUM ULTRA SYN 5W-30 Full Synthetic, which cater to various classes of petrol engines.

Mbaoma assured users that all Pinnacle lubricant products undergo rigorous quality testing by engineers and are tested on engines under real operating conditions, delivering consistently positive performance results.