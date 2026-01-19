PENGASSAN Suggests Ways of Resolving Wage Crisis 

– Urge political leaders to leave enduring legacies

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has advised the federal government and workers unions in the country to seek amicable resolution of the current inadequacies in the wage system through collective bargaining agreement.

The union which is an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) said it’s making a strong push for the leadership of the labour centre to adopt strategy of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to negotiate improved wage conditions for workers beyond the existing minimum wage.

The leadership of the senior oil worker’s association also admonished Nigerian political leaders to always pursue enduring legacies that will outlive them and better the lives of the people.

PENGASSAN made the suggestions at the Special Night of Tribute held in Abuja at the weekend for its former president, Comrade Uche Marcus Okoro, who died in the Sosoliso plane crash, 20 years ago – December 10, 2005.

Both TUC and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had pledged in their New Year messages to seek wage increase for workers in view of the rising cost of living in the country.

Speaking to journalists at occasion, PENGASSAN president, Comrade Festus Osifo, said that concerns over dwindling income of workers caused by inflation can be addressed through a well-structured collective bargaining agreement and not waiting another minimum wage negotiations.

He urged other unions to emulate the example of PENGASSAN in actualizing wage adjustments through CBA, adding that the idea also came up recently during mediation talks by TUC and Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to resolve ongoing industrial action by health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) in Abuja

Osifo said: “We had a meeting two days ago with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, with the Minister of Health and the Minister of State for Health regarding the issue of JOHESU and we are pushing and driving that what should be done immediately is a comprehensive CBA.

“In fact, the Chairman of National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission was in that meeting, and he alluded to them that they should come and look at how the oil and gas workers have used CBA in driving the narrative. And that is what we have done in the oil and gas sector and we are trying to bring it forth to other trade unions”.

Osifo said that PENGASSAN expects other unions to emulate it’s exploits in using CBA to negotiate enhanced wages and save their members from impact of inflation and other harsh economic policies implemented by government.

On the situation with the national minimum wage, Osifo said TUC held a National Executive Council meeting in December to review its implementation and found out that minimum wage has been implemented over 95% across the states.

He however said that in order to address the shortcomings of the minimum wage, workers in various sectors and levels of government should employ CBA to negotiate for increased income.

“So minimum wage is the minimum flaw, but each of these units should recognize that they need to go and negotiate for their specific workforce you don’t depend on the minimum wage,” he said.

Osifo eulogized the exemplary leadership qualities of late Comrade Uche Okoro whom he described as a labour leader with courage and selfless sacrifice.

He urged the present political leaders and others aspiring to lead to ensure to focus on leaving behind good and enduring legacies that they will be remembered for.

“By extension, we are telling our political class that when you lead well, you will be remembered; when you lead well, people will remember you tomorrow, when you lead today, and when you think of that man in the street who is going to bed without food, when you think of that woman who doesn’t have shelter over herself and even the children.

“The National Working Committee of PENGASSAN chose today to celebrate the life and times of past, amiable president that died in the Sosoliso plane crash about 20 years ago, precisely, December 10, 2005.

“So, we are all gathered here to celebrate the life and times and for us to remember all the all the work that comrade Uche Marcos Okoro has put into the labour movement, all the dedication and the sacrifices that he made to ensure that the issues of workers welfare in the oil and gas industry, and indeed, the entire Nigerian is remembered”.

He said that PENGASSAN national headquarter building was named after late Uche Okoro as part of efforts to immortalize him.

In his tribute to late Okoro, former PENGASSAN president, Comrade Peter Esele, described him as a very bold and confident labour leader.

He narated how late Okoro called him shortly before boarding the ill-fated airline that consumed his life taxied off the Abuja airport tarmac to Port Harcourt.

According to him, late Okoro is an embodiment hardwork and dogged crusade for workers’ welfare, adding that his life affected him spiritually.

On her part, the widow of the late ex-PEMGASSAN president, Mrs. Lilian Okoro described her husband as a good man who never wanted to stress his family.

She recalled her mood on receiving the news of the plane crash, saying, “When it happened, I nearly even took my life. I said, where do I start from, six young children with my age. I was very, very young. You can imagine 20 years ago, and you can see me now. So, I married at a very tender age, so I got devastated, and I didn’t know how to start and where to start from”.

Mrs. Okoro expressed gratitude to the PENGASSAN leadership for all their assistance and interventions that helped to uplift and shield her family from undue suffering, especially during the early days of their bereavement.