 ONE PARTY SYSTEM AND SIGNS OF OUR TIME

Nigeria, a nation blessed with abundant resources and a vibrant people, stands at a crossroads. As the world watches, the country’s trajectory seems increasingly uncertain. The recent flirtation with a one-party system under the guise of APC’s dominance raises questions about the state of democracy and the future of Nigeria. But is this a new phenomenon, or a symptom of a deeper malaise?

History teaches us that Nigeria has long struggled with self-inflicted wounds. The trans-Saharan slave trade, a painful chapter in our past, was as much a product of our own complicity as it was of external forces. The era of regional politics, marked by the likes of Jeremiah Awolowo’s Action Group and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s NCNC, showed promise, but was ultimately marred by ethnic and regional rivalries. The Yoruba and Hausa/Fulani blocs undermined the Igbo-led NCNC, illustrating the destructive power of tribalism.

Fast forward to today, and the signs are ominous. A one-party system, an anathema to democracy, is being peddled as the solution to Nigeria’s problems. But as the saying goes, “those who forget history are bound to repeat it.” One-party systems are relics of the past, incompatible with modern democracy. Yet, in Nigeria, dissenting voices are silenced, and criticism is seen as treason. The concentration of power in the hands of a few, coupled with the suppression of opposition, is a recipe for disaster. Today, the push toward a one-party structure under the APC reflects a desire to extinguish dissent. In a healthy democracy, opposition is the crucible in which policy is refined. However, when criticism is treated as treason and influential voices are reduced to “insignificant tweets,” the democratic fabric begins to tear.

The current administration operates in a landscape where the opposition feels less like a counter-force and more like a shadow. This move toward singularity is not a sign of strength, but a sign of vanity. We look at global powers like the United States or the nations of Europe; they understand that a monopoly on power leads to stagnation. Yet, in Nigeria, the “conspiracy of the elite” remains strong, fueled by a collective betrayal—a “kiss” of greed that prioritizes personal riches over the common wealth. The problem is not the mini-skirt on a curvy hip, nor is it security from riches and love. It is a crisis of character, a malaise of the soul. Over 50% of Nigerians are educated, with many holding advanced degrees. Yet, we are addicted to evil, blinded by greed, envy, and deceit. Contracts are awarded based on patronage, not merit. We maim and kill our own for power, wealth, and influence. The pursuit of sex, drugs, and pleasure has become an opiate, numbing our collective conscience.

The world is full of destructive forces – atomic bombs, nuclear bombs, biological weapons – but none as potent as a heart surrendered to wickedness. Nigeria’s problem is not external; it is internal. We betray each other with a kiss, as greed and envy eat away at our fabric. Leadership reflects the character of the masses, and our leaders are a mirror of our own moral decay.

The signs of our time are clear: a nation that has lost its way, that has forgotten the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion. The one-party system is just a symptom of a deeper disease – a disease of the heart. As the Bible says, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked” (Jeremiah 17:9). The pursuit of power, riches, and pleasure is illusive, a chasing after wind. What profits a man to gain the world, but lose his soul? Nigeria, it is time to wake up.

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu,

Living Grace Restoration Assembly Inc.

Nkono-Ekwuobia, Anambra State