Ogunsola, Adebamowo Charge Graduands to Innovate, Build Global Solutions

Esther Oluku

The Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has charged graduands of the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) to champion innovation and build real world solutions for Nigeria and the global community.

Ogunsola made this remark over the weekend at the 5th Graduation Reception of the University of Lagos Business School ahead of the University of Lagos’ 56th convocation ceremonies billed to run from Wednesday, January 14 to Sunday, January 25, 2026.

She observed that in a rapidly changing world, there is an urgent need for solution providers equipped with practical knowledge and strategic innovation to address pressing challenges that a shifting global landscape may bring.

“With this changing world order, there will be many things that we did not know before, many things that will surprise us, but what really matters is how we adapt, how we bring what we know to deal and conquer what we don’t.

“What are we expecting from our graduands? We are expecting from your knowledge of business and from working in academia, that we will have some frameworks that are unique to Nigeria, that we can share with the world.

“I am sure that as you come out of here (ULBS) you will also be looking at what you do with a different eye to make things better, to develop the frameworks that we can share and pass to the next generation… which I am almost sure will work for many African nations and the global south and maybe the global north, to bring perspective and innovation, package them and make them things that others can follow,” she said.

On his part, the Executive Director ULBS, Prof. Mike Adebamowo, urged participants of the programme to strengthen leadership across their various professional circles, cultivate ethical values, deepen strategic thinking and foster character that define impact and provide solution to societal problems.

The 2026 convocation ceremonies of the University of Lagos would mark the fifth convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos Business school and the largest graduating cohort since ULBS began operation in 2019.

The first convocation ceremony of ULBS which held in 2021 graduated 26 participants. The second convocation ceremony which held in 2022 graduated 36 participants. The third, which held in 2023, graduated 74 participants. The fourth, held in 2024, graduated 93 participants while the fifth convocation ceremony which is to hold on Thursday, January 22, 2026, will record 153 graduating participants.

The Chairman, ULBS Advisory Board, Mrs. Olufunke Osibodu, encouraged participants to stay curious as they go on in their journey adding that this convocation is not the endpoint but a launchpad to broader possibilities.