NFIU Lauds Inter-agency Collaboration for Nigeria’s Exit from FATF GREY List, EU AML/CFT List 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), has commended agencies of government for their contributions towards the country’s successful exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List in October last year and the intention of the European Union (EU) to remove Nigeria from the list of high-risk third countries at the end of January 2026.

Nigeria’s exit was made possible by a number of decisions made by global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing bodies, over the last few months, which the NFIU noted validated the extensive reforms Nigeria has implemented since 2023.

While the NFIU has been at the forefront of ensuring the country is fully compliant with international AML/CFT/CPF standards, these achievements reflect a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to building strong barriers to illicit finance.

The NFIU in a statement issued on Sunday, however, extended its profound appreciation to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the Legislature, the Judiciary, the private sector and non-profit organisations whose coordinated actions and commitment, it said, made this outcome possible.

Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, reacting, described decisions of the FATF and the EU as proof of the credibility of Nigeria’s reforms.

“Nigeria’s exit from the FATF Grey List and the European Union’s high-risk third country list reflects the strength of our collective resolve and the effectiveness of sustained, coordinated reforms. This milestone underscores our commitment to upholding global standards on anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing and counter-proliferation financing, while reinforcing international confidence in Nigeria’s financial system”, Bakari noted.

“The success we have enjoyed would not have been possible without the guidance of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and his commitment to building a safe and prosperous Nigeria”, she added.

Further highlighting the importance of sustained collaboration, the NFIU CEO noted that “The successful delisting of Nigeria from the FATF Grey List and the EU AML/CFT list is a clear signal that our reforms are deep, credible and sustainable. It reflects years of disciplined implementation across government, law enforcement, the judiciary and the private sector.”

She disclosed that strong prosecutorial outcomes and international cooperation were achieved through the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Justice, particularly in securing convictions, facilitating mutual legal assistance and enabling the recovery and repatriation of illicit assets.

“The Judiciary, especially the Chief Judge and Justices of the Federal High Court, is commended for timely adjudication and the imposition of proportionate and dissuasive sanctions which serve as an effective deterrent.

“Legislative backing from the President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Principal Officers of the Senate and House, Chairmen, Senate Committees on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and, the Chairman, House Committee on Financial Crimes, provided the effective legal foundation required to sustain reforms.

“The contribution of the private sector and non-profit organisations, particularly compliance officers across financial institutions, designated non-financial businesses and professions, and virtual asset service providers, remains central to the effectiveness of Nigeria’s AML/CFT/CPF framework”, the statement read in part.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s forward-looking posture, the NFIU CEO added “This achievement belongs to Nigeria and its partners. The NFIU remains steadfast in its resolve to deepen cooperation, enhance intelligence-led supervision and ensure that Nigeria continues to meet and exceed global AML/CFT/CPF expectations.”

As Nigeria consolidates these gains and begins preparation for its next AML/CFT/CPF Mutual Evaluation, the NFIU reaffirms its commitment to continued partnership, vigilance and innovation to safeguard the integrity of the financial system.