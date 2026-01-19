  • Monday, 19th January, 2026

Newstap to Unveil  Five Star Award Nominees Soon

The management of leading online publication, Newstap Communication, will soon unveil nominees for the  second edition of the annual Newstap Five Star Award.

In a press release signed by  Ifeanyi Eduzor, Editor of the outfit,  he said  the processes for the nomination of the awardees  had comenced , even  as he promised that this year’s edition will be a great improvement of the  maiden edition held last year.

“We’ve commenced the process of the second edition of our award which will be a great improvement of the maiden edition.

“Right now, we are receiving  nominations of those  considered  worthy for the award  like we did last year,  the selection committee will be  meticulous by ensuring that only those found worthy to have contributed to the development  of  sports will  be shortlisted”, the statement affirmed.

The Newstap Five Star Award was instituted to celebrate eminent Nigerians and corporate organizations that have contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria’s sports ecosystem.

Winners of last year’s edition  were Executive Governor of Benue State Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia, Managing Director of GTI Group, Abubakar Lawal,  Chief Executive Officer of  Monimichelle sports facilities construction Ltd, Ebi Egbe, 

Founder of Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne Remo Honourable Kunle Soname and  Chairman of Benue State Football Association Chief Barrister Paul Edeh.

