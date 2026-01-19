NCC Begins Stakeholder Consultations on Nigeria’s Digital Future

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced consultations on the National Spectrum Roadmap 2026-2030, a critical initiative for Nigeria’s digital future.

The NCC Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC), Dr. Aminu Maida, who spoke at the stakeholders consultation forum on Monday in Abuja, hinted on the move to improve quality of service.

Maida, who was represented at the event by the Head, Spectrum Administration, NCC, Atiku Lawal, said: “Our national ambitions are growing; we want faster speeds, wider coverage, better service quality, stronger innovation and greater inclusion.

“This is the context in which the Spectrum Roadmap 2026–2030 has been developed.

“This roadmap is about creating a transparent, predictable and enabling regulatory environment that supports investment, encourages innovation, expands access, and improves service quality for all Nigerians.”

Earlier, Maida had stated: “Today, we gather to deliberate on critical initiatives that will shape Nigeria’s digital future. These include: The development of the Spectrum Roadmap 2026–2030, guidelines for opening the lower 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6 and guidelines for opening the 60 GHz licence-exempt band for multi-gigabit wireless systems.

“Together, these frameworks reflect our commitment to building a communications ecosystem that is inclusive, innovative, resilient and future-ready. At the heart of our sector lies an essential national resource: spectrum.”

He stressed that the objective is to set out a clear and forward-looking framework for the future use of spectrum, which will, in turn, give the industry the confidence to invest, the flexibility to innovate, and the assurance that Nigeria’s digital growth will be inclusive, sustainable and aligned with national development priorities.

Alongside the roadmap, he noted that the guidelines for the lower 6 GHz and 60 GHz bands represent a bold step towards unlocking new capacity for high-speed, affordable and reliable connectivity.

He noted that the spectrum is behind everything digital, and may be invisible, yet indispensable.

“It powers the connectivity behind our mobile phones, our broadband connections, our satellite services, emergency communications, financial platforms, and smart technologies, behind every video call, every digital transaction, every online classroom, and every connected device in Nigeria, there is spectrum at work,” he said.

In his keynote speech, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services (ECTS), Abraham Oshadami, who was represented by the Head, Fives Networks and Converged Services of the NCC, Gidado Maigana, said spectrum resources will serve the needs of every community.

“Today’s engagement reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that Spectrum resources serve the needs of every community and that the expansion of wireless broadband is driven by foresight, fairness, and national development goals,” he said.