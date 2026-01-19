N-HYPPADEC MD Restates Commitment to Sustainable Devt of Members

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Managing Director of National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), Alhaji Sadiq Abubakar Yelwa, has restated the commitment of the commission to the sustainable development of its member states.

Alhaji Yelwa made the commitment during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas and the Chairman of Taraba State Traditional Council, Aku Uka, as part of his visit to the four states that joined the commission in 2023.

Kaduna, Nassarawa, Gombe and Taraba States were included as members of the commission in June, 2023 by President Bola Tinubu to join Kebbi, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue and Plateau States who had been members since inception.

The MD called for stronger collaboration between the commission and the state governments to enable the commission to discharge its mandate effectively particularly environmental and socio-economic challenges in the member states.

He noted that the expansion of the commission from six to 10 states by President Tinubu was aimed at addressing the long standing environmental and social burdens borne communities hosting hydroelectric facilities.

He further stressed that the commission was established to address ecological degradation, flooding, erosion, displacement, and livelihood disruptions associated with hydroelectric dam operations, while promoting sustainable development in affected areas.

Alhaji Yelwa described Taraba as strategically important to Nigeria’s energy future, saying the state hosts the Kashimbila Hydropower Plant and lies within the Mambilla Plateau hydropower corridor which is very crucial to the future energy security of the country.

He listed projects executed in Taraba State since 2024 to include the establishment of a state office in Jalingo, installation of 34 solar-powered streetlights in riverine communities and the state capital as well as the construction of 15 solar-powered boreholes to improve access to clean water.

Other interventions done by N-HYPPADEC in Taraba, according to Yelwa are the distribution of 32 power tiller machines to farming cooperatives, provision of two flying boats along the Lau–Karim Lamido and Ibi–Wukari axes to enhance emergency response and mobility, and desilting of blocked drainages and culverts covering about 40,000 linear metres across several local government areas to mitigate flooding.

Alhaji Yelwa also disclosed that the commission supplied and installed transformers in Jalingo and paid NECO external examination fees for students from power-producing communities.

He,however, stressed the need for deeper collaboration with the Taraba State government, particularly in flood control, infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment as well as identification of suitable locations for N-HYPPADEC area offices in communities directly impacted by hydroelectric activities.

Besides, Alhaji Yelwa assured the members that the commission would deliver two water buses in the state particularly at Ibi as requested by the Aku Uka during his visit to his palace in Wukari.

In his response, Governor Kefas welcomed the N-HYPPADEC delegation and pledged the full support of the Taraba State Government to enable the commission to effectively carry out its mandate in the state.

Governor Kefas stated that his administration would not interfere with the location the Commission has chosen for its area offices just as he expressed ignorance of the projects executed in the state by the Commission except the provision of two flying boats.