Legal, Procedural Questions Trail CAC’s Interim Appointment for Kaduna Foundation

Uzoma Mba

The Corporate Affairs Commission’s decision to appoint an interim manager for the Al-Manar Education and Development Foundation in Kaduna State has stirred legal debate, with the matter now before the Federal High Court.

Court papers show that the CAC, through its Registrar-General, on September 10, 2025, suspended the board of trustees of the foundation and announced an interim management team to run its affairs.

The affected trustees, however, have challenged the move, insisting that they were neither given prior notice nor afforded the opportunity to defend themselves before the action was taken, even though their tenure had not expired.

They argue that the step amounts to a breach of fair hearing and due process as guaranteed by law.

In their suit, the trustees also drew attention to the background of one of the interim appointees, who, according to public records, had in the past been questioned and prosecuted by security agencies over security-related allegations, which he denied.

No conviction has been cited. Legal experts stress that the law presumes every citizen innocent and that the real issue before the court is whether the CAC followed the proper procedure and acted within its statutory powers.

The filings further state that the interim appointments were made without consultation with the foundation’s leadership or its wider community, raising concerns about the autonomy of incorporated trustees.

The court processes also make reference to alleged personal relationships between some of the appointees and senior officials of the commission, a development observers say raises questions of perception and conflict of interest, which can only be resolved through judicial determination.

Additionally, the trustees claim that letters were allegedly written to some banks seeking changes to the foundation’s account signatories, an action legal practitioners say would require close judicial scrutiny to determine whether it falls within the regulatory mandate of the commission.

While the CAC has not issued a detailed response to the specific allegations, it has maintained in general terms that its actions were taken in line with its responsibility to ensure compliance with the law.

As the case unfolds, analysts say it is expected to provide clearer guidance on the limits of regulatory intervention in the affairs of religious and charitable organisations and to reinforce the need for transparency, accountability and strict adherence to due process.