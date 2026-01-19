  • Monday, 19th January, 2026

Ipee Indigenes in US Install 50 Solar Streetlights

Nigeria | 40 minutes ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Ipee Indigenes in the United States of America have donated 50 units of solar streetlights worth millions of naira to community. 

Ipee community is a city  in Oyun local government area of Kwara State. The gesture was handed over to Ipee community in December 2025 and executed  this month of January. 

Onipe of Ipee, Oba (Dr) Mufutau Adebayo Lawal, Titiloye III, described the donation as a great gesture that deserves accolades. 

He enjoined other indigenes in the  Diaspora to emulate those in the US who are setting the pace for development. He prayed to Almighty God to provide for their needs.

Onipe specifically thanked elder statesman, Prof. Yisa Fakunle and Chief Coordinator, Prof. Joshua Dara, for projecting and guiding their sons and daughters in the US.

IPU President, Mr. Simeon Ogunshola, praised the quality of the job done and the selfless posture of our people in the US. 

He recalled that IPU had, at its Annual General Meeting(AGM) in December 2025, commended the great efforts their  indigenes in the US, stressing that to ensure the message of commendation reached them, the union streamed its AGM live online.

To ensure quality, the IPU leadership closely supervised the activities of those engaged to do the job, and it was top-notch.

 Mr. Ogunshola, like Oliver Twist, pleaded for more projects that could translate  the community more.

