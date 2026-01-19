International Breweries Announces Changes in Executive Management

International Breweries Plc, has announced the transition of its current Managing Director, Mr. Carlos Coutino to another leadership position in its parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), as the company announces the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Kade as the new MD. The leadership change will take effect from March 01, 2026.

IBPLC, a part AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, in a media statement informed that Carlos Coutino has had an impactful eight-year journey in Nigeria having “joined the Company in 2018 as the National Sales/Trade Marketing Director and played a critical role in guiding the organization through some of its most pivotal periods. Rising rapidly through the commercial function, he was appointed as the Managing Director and Business Unit President on January 1, 2023, a role in which his impact became especially profound. Under his leadership, the Company recorded its highest ever sales volume and market share and achieved profitability after about six years of the business’ restructuring. He also became the Business Unit President to attain the highest employee engagement score in the country, underscoring a leadership style rooted in inclusion, trust, and performance. Beyond commercial achievements, Mr. Coutino led the reshaping of AB InBev’s digital landscape in Nigeria by championing a best-in-class digital product developed with exceptional local talent, an innovation that has since been successfully scaled across six countries and stands as a lasting testament to his vision and influence”.

The Board and Management of IBPLC expressed its appreciation to Coutino for his outstanding performance in Nigeria and wishes him the best in his future endeavors as he transits to a new role as the Managing Director for Honduras and El Salvador in the AB InBev group.

IBPLC’s new Managing Director, Mr. Nicholas Kade is a senior commercial leader with over 15 years’ experience driving growth and transformation across Africa. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Kade served as the Sales Director of International Breweries Plc, responsible for national sales strategy, commercial execution, and performance delivery in a high-growth, complex market.

He possesses a bachelor’s degree in business management, an honors degree in business management, and a Masters of Commerce (with Distinction), all from Stellenbosch University; complemented by a Postgraduate Programme in Business from GIBS Business School, University of Pretoria.