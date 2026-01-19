Goldberg Hosts Final AFCON Celebration for Bronze Winning Eagles

Goldberg Lager Beer on Saturday rounded off its AFCON 2025 soccer fans’ engagement series on a high note as Nigeria defeated Egypt 4–2 on penalties to claim the bronze medal at the tournament.

The third-place match viewing, held at the Lion Wonder Arena in Egbeda, Lagos, doubled as another edition of Goldberg’s Festival of Drums and Light, bringing together football, music and culture in a calm but celebratory atmosphere.

The Super Eagles and the Pharaohs played out a tense contest that ended goalless after regulation time.

In the shootout, Nigeria kept her nerve, converting four penalties to secure third place and end the tournament on a positive note.

As the final kick was converted by Ademola Lookman and Nigeria confirmed as bronze medallists, cheers rang out across the venue.

Fans hugged, clapped and raised their drinks, many holding ice-cold bottles of Goldberg Lager Beer, marking the end of an emotional AFCON campaign.

The event followed the same fan-first approach that has defined Goldberg’s activations throughout the tournament.

Branded spaces, music, light entertainment and comfortable viewing areas created a relaxed environment where supporters could enjoy the game together.

Live performances added colour to the evening. Small Doctor and Shoday-led the entertainment lineup, with DJ Neptune also taking turn on the stage dishing hit songs to the delight of the fans and loyal consumers.

Drums, chants and coordinated cheers echoed across the arena, reinforcing the shared rhythm that has become central to Goldberg’s Our Beat, Our Gold campaign. Even during the tension of the penalty shootout, fans stayed united, urging the team on with belief.

Speaking after the event, the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager Brands at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Laolu Babalola, said the festival underlined Goldberg’s long-standing relationship with Nigerian football.

“Our involvement goes beyond the match result,” he said. “We focus on the experience, the culture and the pride that football brings. This event was another opportunity to bring people together in a positive way.”

The Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Kunle Aroyehun, said the bronze medal finish reflected the spirit the brand has celebrated all through AFCON.

