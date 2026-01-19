Electronic Result Transmission Critical to Credible 2027 Elections, Says Ubani

Wale Igbintade

Human rights lawyer, Dr. Monday Ubani (SAN), has said the electronic transmission of election results directly from polling units remains the most critical reform needed to guarantee credible elections in Nigeria, stressing that it would eliminate manipulation at collation centres.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists, Ubani said once results are transmitted in real time from polling units, the integrity of the electoral process would be largely secured.

“The most important thing is the transmission of results. Once results are transmitted directly from the polling unit, there will be no room for manipulation at collation centres,” he said.

Ubani added that real-time transmission would also strengthen election litigation, noting that courts would be able to rely on verifiable electronic records of what transpired at polling units.

According to him, the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act is expected to address gaps identified during the implementation of the 2022 Act, particularly in election petitions.

He criticised legal provisions that compel petitioners to call witnesses from numerous polling units despite the availability of documentary evidence.

“Most election petitions fail, not because the petitioner did not win, but because of technicalities. Where documentary evidence clearly shows the result, the law should allow such evidence to speak for itself,” Ubani said.

He expressed optimism that the amended Electoral Act would be passed and assented to ahead of the 2027 general elections, revealing that while the House of Representatives has already passed its version of the bill, the Senate is expected to conclude work on it after resumption.

Ubani stressed that early passage of the law is crucial to ensure clarity for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders ahead of the polls.

“The election is next year. INEC and everyone involved must clearly understand the law guiding the process. You cannot comply with a law that does not yet exist,” he stated.

The senior lawyer also insisted that Nigeria does not require external pressure to conduct credible elections, noting that electoral integrity is a matter of national will.

“If we truly want good governance, it must come from within. We do not need foreign influence to do the right thing. Let the people vote, and let their votes count,” he said.