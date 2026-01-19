Doctor Remanded Over Alleged Fake Medical Report Linked to Blogger, Says Ogun Govt

The Ogun State Government has confirmed that a medical doctor has been remanded in prison for allegedly issuing a fake medical report to help a popular blogger, Adetoun Onajobi, also known as @justadetoun, evade police arrest.

The state government also disclosed that the Ogun State Police Command has filed a six-count charge against the blogger, who is currently on the run, following a petition lodged against her by the government.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN).

According to the statement, Adetoun, an internet personality, has over the years been accused of bullying, harassment and using offensive language against individuals on social media platforms.

The matter escalated following an accident involving boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, in Ogun State. Adetoun allegedly posted videos claiming there was no ambulance service anywhere in the state and further accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of being in Ghana, partying and impregnating women instead of attending to the boxer’s welfare.

Ogungbade described the allegations as false, malicious and misleading, stressing that Ogun State operates several state-owned and state-supported ambulance services.

He noted that such claims posed a public safety risk by misinforming residents about available healthcare services.

Consequently, the state reported Adetoun to the police for alleged violations of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015.

The police reportedly invited her for questioning on January 5, 2026, after issuing a formal notice on January 2.

However, she failed to honour the invitation and allegedly went into hiding, despite earlier boasting that she had evidence to substantiate her claims.

While in hiding, Adetoun reportedly released another video claiming she was ill and unable to report to the police.

Subsequently, her lawyer submitted a letter to the police, attaching a medical report from a Lagos-based doctor, stating that she was medically indisposed.

Police investigations later revealed that the medical report was fraudulent. The doctor who authored it allegedly confessed that he never met, examined or treated Adetoun, contrary to the claims in the report.

The doctor has since been arrested, charged and remanded in prison for fraudulent medical documentation and obstruction of justice, while investigations continue to identify other accomplices. Adetoun remains at large.

Ogungbade questioned why someone who claimed to possess evidence could neither present it to law enforcement nor publish it publicly, adding that forging medical records further undermines her credibility.

The statement also alleged that Adetoun had previously bullied a woman sweeping an estate in Lagos and unlawfully filmed and shared images of the woman’s underage child on social media.