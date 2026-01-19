As Rivers Assembly Intenfies Move to Impeach Fubara…

The fate of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the deputy governor, Prof Ngozi Odu hangs in the balance as 27 members of Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule are going ahead with the impeachment move as they await the State Chief Judge to comply with their directive to constitute a panel to probe both the governor and his deputy. Blessing Ibunge reports.

In the past few weeks, a once calm, business thriving State has become tensed, where the fighting political heavyweights have refused to sheathe their sword. Rivers State has suffered serious economic setback in the last two years.

When it seems life is returning to the State, residents of the state started hearing a fresh war song from both the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

One may want to ask what could be the reason for these irreconcilable disputes between the warring parties. While the lawmakers are fighting hard to oust the Siminalayi Fubara-led government from office, the governor on his part is struggling to complete his tenure by May, 2027.

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, the 27 lawmakers led by Speaker Amaewhule, announced the impeachment process against Governor Fubara and his deputy, just as they stopped the governor from presenting yo the Assembly the 2026 Appropriation Bill and the state’s Mid-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The motion sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, and Minority Leader, Sylvanus Nwankwo, representing Omuma State Constituency, accused Fubara and his deputy of gross misconduct, and called for an investigation into the governor’s financial and administrative actions. The motion was adopted by Amaehwule, after which he sent an impeachment notice to the governor and deputy.

Ensuing Drama

During plenary on January 8, 2026, the 27 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike commenced the impeachment proceedings televised live on national televisions, and accused the governor of “recalcitrant disobedience” to President Bola Tinubu. Amaewhule cited a Supreme Court judgment insisting that the unfolding crisis should not be framed as a personal conflict between Governor Fubara and Wike, saying “this is not about personalities, the governor is not fighting any individual; he is fighting against the Constitution”.

Amaewhule who vowed that the impeachment proceedings would be pursued to a logical conclusion, said “we will follow due process to the letter, the law must take its full course”.

The lawmakers in a statement signed by Chairman, House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Dr Enemi George alleged plot by some persons to procure a court order stopping it from performing its functions, alleging that the plot was to get the exparte order from the state High Court operating outside Port Harcourt, the state capital to stop the impeachment process.

George insisted that instead of running from pillar to post, the office holders that had been served notice of allegations of gross misconduct by the House of Assembly should do the needful by responding to them. According to George: “The Rivers State House of Assembly has received information of plots by certain persons to utilize some Rivers State High Courts especially outside the Port Harcourt Judicial division to issue exparte orders to illegally stop the Rivers State House of Assembly from performing her constitutional duties.

“These persons are fully aware of the provisions of section 272(3) of the Constitution which states that ‘subject to the provisions of section 251 and other provisions of the constitution, the Federal High Court shall have jurisdiction to hear and determine the question as to whether the term of office of a member of the House of Assembly of a state, Governor or Deputy Governor has ceased or become vacant’. Also, section 188(10) states that ‘no proceedings or determination of the panel or of the House of Assembly or any matter relating to such proceedings or determination shall be entertained or questioned in any court.

“All that is required is for the office holders who have already been duly served with the Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct to respond to them item by item rather than deploy subterranean moves to subvert the law or use proxies to malign members and the Rivers State House of Assembly in the media. We remain committed to the Constitution and the rule of law and may God bless our dear Rivers State and Nigeria”.

Barely four days after the impeachment announcement, one of the sponsors of the motion, Sylvanus Nwankwo alongside Peter Abbey, representing Degema constituency rescinded their position on the impeachment process and appealed to their colleagues to exercise restraint and seek an amicable resolution to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against the governor. The lawmakers said the development had necessitated deep reflection and wide consultations.

Nwankwo said: “We are appealing to the conscience of our colleagues. Having listened to so many pleas and calls from our elders and leaders, both within and outside the state, begging for leniency, we too are calling on our colleagues to reconsider their steps and see how this matter can be resolved amicably. Even though the governor and the deputy governor may have infringed on the Constitution, we are appealing to our colleagues to reconsider our stand”.

He stressed that dialogue and political wisdom should prevail over confrontation.

Abbey who toed the line of Nwankwo said the appeal was guided by a desire to prevent further political tension in the state.

“The Minority Leader has said it all. Yes, the governor has infringed on parts of the Constitution, but we are human beings. As members of the 10th Assembly, we want to plead with our colleagues to please reconsider.

“We have received calls from leaders and people in and out of the state, and we believe that once you raise the axe, you should not swing it immediately.”

He noted that any amicable settlement would require cooperation from the executive arm of government, particularly the governor.

“We plead with our colleagues to reconsider, provided the governor too has a role to play. He must ensure that he does not further infringe on the Constitution so that there can be an amicable settlement.”

About 24 hours after two members changed their positions on the impeachment process, two other lawmakers followed their steps, appealing to their colleagues to withdraw the process.

The two female lawmakers vis Barile Nwakoh, Khana Constituency I, and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II, who publicly made their position on the impeachment saga, also appealed to their colleagues to withdraw the process. They called for caution and dialogue and advised that pursuing impeachment could further heighten political tension in the state and cause distract from governance and legislative responsibilities.

Nwakoh reportedly stressed that the stability of Rivers State should remain paramount, noting that impeachment is a grave constitutional step that should only be considered as a last resort and not as a tool for deepening political divisions. She also called on her colleagues to reflect on the broader implications of their actions on governance, security and public confidence in democratic institutions.

Similarly, Amadi appealed for calm and unity within the House, arguing that the interests of Rivers people would be better served through cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government.

She stressed the need for lawmakers to prioritise peace and development over prolonged political confrontation.

While residents of the State were cheering the lawmakers for the steps aimed at restoring peace and sanity to the state through their acclaimed position in the development, the generality of the 27 members of the House including the four that had a rethink made a U-turn insisting that the governor and his deputy must be subjected to investigation on the allegations. The lawmakers thereby asked the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Amadi to set up a seven-man panel to commence the investigation process.

The letter addressed to the Chief Judge and signed by Speaker Amaewhule stated “I write to request that you (CJ) appoint a panel of seven persons to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against His Excellency, Sir Siminalaye Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State pursuant to section 188(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). At the 60th Legislative day of the Third Session of the 10th Assembly, the House resolved in compliance with section 188(4) of the Constitution that these allegations be investigated.

“In this regard, the acknowledged copy of the forwarding letter of the Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct; the acknowledged copy of the Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct; copies of the Rivers State Impeachment Panel (Conduct of Investigations) Procedure, 2025; photocopies of newspaper publications of Guardian, Saturday Sun, Nation and other relevant documents are hereby attached for the use of the Panel”, Amaewule added.

However, in a quick response to the development, Governor Fubara and his deputy approached a State High Court in Oyigbo Judiciary Division holding in Port Harcourt, praying the court to restrain the Speaker and other lawmakers including the Clerk of the house and Chief Judge of Rivers State from going on with the process.

The interim injunction barred the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Amadi from “receiving, forwarding, considering and or however acting on any request, resolution, articles of impeachment or other document or communication from one to 27 defendants for the purposes of constituting a panel to investigate the purported allegations of misconduct against the governor and his deputy for seven days”.

The presiding judge, Justice F.A Fiberesima, in a ruling in a motion exparte in the two separate suits by governor and his deputy, also granted leave to claimants applicants to serve the interim order, the originating processes in the suits and all other subsequent processes meant for first to thirty one defendants at the gate of the Rivers State Assembly quarter. The court further directed that the interim order, the originating processes in the suits be served on the 32 dependent who is the Chief Judge of the State through any staff of Judiciary at the Chief Judge’s Chambers within the High Court premises.

Reactions to the impeachment move

Since happenings in recent time in the State, there has been reactions from various quarters of concern, seeking a lasting solution in the political crisis in the state.

The State Council of Traditional Rulers in their bid to wave into the crisis had set up a nine-man committee to look into the protracted political situation in the State.

In a press release signed by Chairmen of the Council, His Majesty, Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, as Chairman and His Majesty, Nwachukwu Nnam Obi as co-Chairman, the royal fathers explained that the committee is expected to interface with relevant stakeholders with a view to proffering sustainable and enduring solutions to peace in the State.

“The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has set up a nine-Man Committee to mediate in the protracted political situation in the State. In view of the sensitive nature of the issues before the public, we appeal to supporters of all factions, social media enthusiasts and the general public to moderate their comments in order not to escalate the situation.”

In his reaction, factional spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress in the State, Darlington Nwauju urged the warring parties to resist pressures from outside the Assembly chambers to destablise the state government led by Fubara.

Nwauju in a statement titled “Rivers APC rejects impeachment process against Governor Sim Fubara”, assured that the party will do everything possible to ensure that the government of Rivers State, which is an APC government, is not destabilised through fratricidal disagreements.

“We concede that the legislature is an independent arm in the tripod of governance, and the constitutional responsibilities of checks and balances are within their democratic purview. Our position as at today on this matter is that, we solemnly reject the resort to an impeachment process against our Governor and his deputy”.

Nwauju continued “It is important to say to Rivers people and Nigerians that since the latest threat of impeachment centers on the budget, may we remind ourselves that under the period of emergency rule, a budget was transmitted to the National Assembly by the President and Commander-in-Chief in May 2025 which was approved by the Senate on 25 June 2025 and subsequently by the House of Representatives on July 22 2025 for a total sum of N1.485 trillion. Interestingly, this budget is for one year and should run until August 2026 and if the Governor is comfortable with the composition of the said budget, he may elect not to present any supplementary budget. Besides, the constitution allows for a six-months spending window into the new fiscal year by a state governor.”

Nwauju who stated that the State cannot afford a legislative coup d’état, said the Chief Judge of the State is obligated to respect interim court order.

“We have painstakingly analysed the issues leading up to the latest step taken today by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly by electing to proceed with the impeachment process against Governor Fubara and Deputy Governor Odu.

“Regrettably, we note that Honourable members who trumpeted loyalty to our party and Mr President can give themselves to the unfolding choreographed legislative coup d’état against the collective interest, growth and development of our party in the state. We warn again that this is a needless legislative overreach having observed the recalcitrance on the part of members of the House of Assembly, including ‘APC’ members!

“It is common knowledge that the legislature is empowered under Section 129 and 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to conduct impeachment. As the ruling party in Rivers State, we are equally aware of the provisions of paragraph (11) of Section 188 which is subject to political interpretation by the legislature as that paragraph is neither normative nor objective because act(s) that constitute “gross misconduct” is/are what only the legislature deem to be misconduct.

“This unfortunate path chosen by the legislative arm therefore serves as dangerous footnote to the health and survival of the APC in Rivers State”.

The APC scribe called on the Chief Judge of Rivers State, to respect the Friday’s interim injunction in Suit No OYHC/7/CS/2026 that restrained him from receiving/acting on the resolutions of the Rivers State House of Assembly. He also called on the “national leadership of the party to immediately activate internal mechanisms available to the National Working Committee under Article 21(b)(iii) of the 2022 Constitution (as amended) to save our dear party from an embarrassing situation”.

Apparently uncomfortable with the development in the state, the State elders under the aegis of Rivers Elders and Leadership in a statement signed by their Acting Chairman, Dr Gabriel Toby stated that impeachment is a serious constitutional process, not a tool for political vendettas or factional struggles.

Toby, a former deputy governor in the State said “The reasons so far advanced in support of this action (impeachment) are disturbingly weak, lacking substance, public interest justification, or constitutional weight. The Forum reminds the Rivers State House of Assembly that the Governor’s mandate was freely given by the people of Rivers State and can only be questioned in strict compliance with constitutional provisions, due process, and on the basis of clear, compelling, and verifiable grounds.

“Rivers State has not fully recovered from the political, social, and institutional disruptions of the recent period of emergency rule. Our people continue to bear the consequences of that episode, and this development, so early in the year, risks reopening old wounds and heightening tensions at a time when stability and focused governance are urgently needed.”

The forum called on the lawmakers to immediately retrace its steps and place the collective interest, peace, and progress of Rivers State above all partisan or personal considerations.

“The Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum remains firmly committed to peace, unity, justice and constitutional democracy in Rivers State. We will not be silent in the face of any action that threaten the stability, dignity, and future of our state”.

Special Adviser on Political Affairs to Rivers State Governor, Sylva Orji while appearing on Arise NEWS live television programme at the weekend, alleged that reason for the continuous battle was because the governor refused to present a supplementary budget to the House, stating that he has not exhausted the 2025 budget received from the Emergency Rule government.

Orji alleged “The major problem in Rivers State is because the governor refused to present a Supplementary Budget. Now, recall that in public notice that the governor himself said that when he came back onboard that he has about N600billion in the confers of the Rivers State government”.

He filurther explained “After the crisis we had, the governor met with Martins Amaewhule, the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly and Major Jack, the Leader, and three other elders in Rivers State, in one of the leaders house where they were discussion a way forward. In that meeting, the governor put up to them that one, we have agreed that we need to move forward, so three lawmakers that were on our side; Victor Oko-Jumbo, Sokari Goodboy, and Elder Adolphus needs to be recalled. This is because that even the Supreme Court judgement covers them.

“Martins raised in that meeting that the governor should raise a supplementary budget, that the interest of the Rivers State House of Assembly was not captured. But the governor said, we are in November, if the interest of the House is not captured, I too, I did not make any input, and let us be patient December is at the corner in 2025 when I will present Appropriation Bill, every other thing that is not captured will be captured.

“But they said, he must present the supplementary budget and the governor said I don’t have a need for the supplementary budget. He said I have a running programme, we did not envisage what happened to us, the State of Emergency came, we must live by the reality of times, I do not need this budget. Remember that the life span of every appropriation bill is 12 months, even though the framers of the constitution never envisage that in between there will be State of emergency that led to the presentation of budget by Ibas. So, the lifespan of that budget is still running.

“If the governor had said we are going to present a new appropriation bill where all interest that were not captured will be captured and they insisted because they want to satisfy their ego and all of that. So, as it stands today, the governor does not need more money outside”, he added.

What do we now make out of the unfolding political drama in Rivers state? One may want to ask whether the State Chief Judge will heed the Assembly’s directive for him to set up a panel to probe impeachment allegations against Governor Fubara and the deputy governor or comply with an exparte motion granted by an High Court halting further proceedings on the impeachment move against both the governor and the deputy.