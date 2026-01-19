  • Tuesday, 20th January, 2026

Amid Defection Rumour, Kano Gov Yusuf Meets Tinubu at State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday evening met with Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the State House, Abuja.
Yusuf upon arrival at the State House was led to the President’s first floor office by the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.
The closed-door meeting came amid speculation over a possible defection by Governor Yusuf, who was elected in 2023 on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).


The meeting with the President might not be unconnected with Yusuf’s planned defection.


The national leader of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, had earlier dismissed reports suggesting that he approved or endorsed any planned defection by the Kano State governor, insisting that no such consent was given.


Political watchers say talks around the reported defection have been ongoing for weeks, though sources suggest negotiations may have stalled over disagreements, including whether the governor would be granted an automatic ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.


The speculation has also reportedly deepened tensions between some of Governor Yusuf’s supporters and loyalists of his political mentor, Kwankwaso.

