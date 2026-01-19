Alert Targets N130bn Loan Disbursement, Branches Expansion in 2026

Kayode Tokede

The Alert Group has unveiled plans to disburse N130 billion in loans in 2026, as it continues to expand its financial services across Nigeria and drive Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Alert Group, Olanrewaju Kazeem, disclosed this during a media chat in Lagos, where he outlined achievements, growth strategy, and future plans.

He noted that the company commenced operations in 2013, and in 2023, it expanded and became Alert Group with subsidiaries that include: Auto Bucks Lenders, Alert Microfinance Bank, Green Bucks Limited, and Bucksfield Asset Management.

He noted that, though the company is planning to expand its loan disbursement from N55 billion to N130 billion in 2026, it intended to lend to businesses that are viable.

He revealed that the group has recorded growth over the past three years. Its total assets, he said, have increased from N2.9billion in 2023 to N63 billion at the end of 2025, while the customer base has grown to over 60,000

Kazeem stated that, “The public has shown strong support, and we are grateful for that.”

He noted that the Group in 2025 made a total loan disbursement of about N55 billion amid meeting the need of customers through the Auto Bucks Lenders and Alert Microfinance Bank.

He revealed the expansion of Alert Microfinance Bank, which now operates 10 branches and is awaiting a national licence that will allow it to extend operations across the country. “We intend to open additional eight branches in regions where we are not currently present to support more MSMEs,” he added.

“For Lagos branches, we provide loans from N5million and above, while branches outside Lagos issue loans of N2million and above. We maintain a robust credit assessment and risk management framework to ensure funds are deployed responsibly,” he said. He added that less than five per cent of the loans will go to consumer financing.

Additionally, Kazeem announced the launch of the GoldBucks investment app in February 2026, which will allow customers to access money market, capital market, and treasury instruments seamlessly. “The GoldBucks app is designed to be a financial supermarket. It will allow both urban and rural Nigerians to save, invest, and grow their assets efficiently,” he said.

“We provide renewable energy solutions without immediate capital outlay. Businesses can pay over a year or two, helping them grow while we scale up power access,” the CEO said.

The firm, he added, has also intensified its corporate social responsibility programmes, including scholarships, free eye tests, and clean water initiatives.

“In 2025, we gave free eye tests to over 400 people and provided N2billion towards clean water projects. In 2026, we plan to distribute at least 1,000 eyeglasses and expand our impact in education, water, and healthcare,” he added.