Tinubu Hails Super Eagles For Winning Bronze At AFCON

.Says bronze medal is comparable to gold

Deji Elumoye

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Nigerian national team, Super Eagles, for Saturday’s bronze medal victory at the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles overpowered Egypt, defeating the seven-time AFCON winner 4-2, in a penalty shootout after the regular time, in which the Nigerian team dominated.



The President, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended the Super Eagles for putting behind them the disappointment of the semi-final loss to host nation, Morocco last Wednesday.

Tinubu stated that the Super Eagles players, through their victory, have once again demonstrated the determination, persistence, and can-do spirit associated with our country.



According to the President: “Despite their good run during the tournament, the Eagles lost the semi-final match to Morocco during the penalty shootout last Wednesday, and our people’s hopes of winning the championship were dashed.



“However, our players remained undaunted, and exhibiting the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, their efforts have now paid off.

“We will all be proud of them as they receive their hard-earned bronze medal on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco.

“Thank you, our gallant Super Eagles. Thank you, our national team players. This bronze medal surely feels good like gold.”