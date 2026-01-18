Ojulari Highlights NNPC’s 2025 Milestones, Charts Pathway for 2026

*Says deeper trust among employees and stakeholders will define the company’s future

Wale Igbintade

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited, Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has said that the company is entering 2026 with a collaborative and purpose-driven focus aimed at strengthening unity, accountability, and shared responsibility across the organisation.



Ojulari made this known in his New Year message to the staff of NNPC Limited, titled: “We Achieved: We Drive The Future,” in which he reviewed the company’s performance in 2025 and outlined priorities for the year ahead.

Addressing employees across all the directorates, assets, and offices, the GCEO acknowledged the collective effort that defined NNPC’s achievements in 2025, describing the year as one marked by high expectations, operational challenges, and the need for resilience.



According to him, the company exceeded key performance targets and set new operational benchmarks through teamwork and disciplined execution.

“Together, we exceeded our targets, pushed boundaries, and raised the bar as we set new benchmarks for our company,” Ojulari said.



He disclosed that the company achieved significant milestones across its operations, particularly in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, as well as in corporate governance.

Ojulari revealed that exploration and production activities achieved a record output of 355,000 barrels of oil per day in 2025, the highest level since 1989.



He said production was advanced through significant projects, including Madu First Oil, Soku Pipeline optimisation, the Akpo West Start-up, and the commissioning of the Gbaran Nodal Compression Train.

In infrastructure development, the GCEO noted that the company reached critical milestones with the commissioning of the ANOH-OB3 pipeline and the successful River Niger crossing under the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project.



The NNPC boss further highlighted the company’s retail expansion into the West African sub-region through the introduction of its lubricant brand, Oleum, describing the move as part of efforts to strengthen the company’s downstream presence beyond Nigeria.

He also pointed to improved transparency and corporate governance, noting that NNPC Limited successfully hosted its first-ever Group Earnings Call, during which it announced its audited 2024 financial results to stakeholders.



On workforce development, he said the company implemented a significantly improved compensation package to enhance employee well-being, while also recruiting 1,000 young professionals, referred to as “Tigers,” as part of a deliberate strategy to build the next generation of NNPC leaders.

The GCEO added that the company’s Board demonstrated strong support for execution excellence by approving new Delegation of Authority and Delegation of Financial Authority frameworks to improve efficiency and empower leadership across the organisation.

“Behind each of these milestones are our people, your expertise, your judgement, and your belief in the potential of our organisation,” Ojulari stated.

“These accomplishments belong to all of us collectively, and each of us should proudly identify with these great strides.

“Across every directorate, asset, and office, your collaboration, ownership, and commitment remain the true foundation of our success,” he stated.

Despite the pressures faced in 2025, Ojulari said NNPC Limited delivered strong results that helped strengthen Nigeria’s energy security and economic position.

He emphasised that the outcomes were achieved through collaboration rather than individual effort, stressing that teamwork would continue to define success in the years ahead.

Linking the company’s performance to Nigeria’s broader economic well-being, Ojulari noted that increased energy output supports power generation, job creation, and fiscal stability.

Looking ahead to 2026, the GCEO called for deeper trust among employees and stakeholders, urging the organisation to break down silos and accelerate execution.

He identified the company’s “Fit-For-Future” strategy as the roadmap for sustained performance, innovation, and long-term value creation.

Ojulari reassured Nigerians that NNPC Limited remains focused on delivering enduring national value, positioning the company to drive growth, stability, and energy security for the country in the years ahead.