Nollywood: DSI Movies to Engage Creative Youths

Mr Dominic Nwuzor, Chief Executive Officer of Don Singles International (DSI), a foremost showbiz and personality promoter in Nigeria, said the firm is set to unveil DSI Movies to provide a platform for talented youths to pursue careers in the Nigerian film industry.

While speaking with newsmen in Abuja over the weekend, Nwuzor, aka Don Singles, said Nigeria has vast and talented youths, with many struggling to find platforms to showcase their creativity due to systemic barriers, limited infrastructure and economic challenges.

According to him, to maximize this talent pool, it is time to shift from mere “employment” to “empowerment” by investing in infrastructure, skills acquisition and platforms for mentorship.

He noted that the nation’s film industry ecosystem has the potential to engage teeming unemployed youths and contribute significantly to the nation’s GDP, if properly harnessed.

The DSI helmsman, who hails from Nibo town in Awka South Local Government of Anambra State, said as a gross root focused project, DSI Movies will be unveiled in his community , enlisting emerging talents in Awka North/Awka South , across the state and beyond.

“Our emerging talents and creatives must be gainfully engaged and given the right spotlight to be discovered, and that is what DSI Movie is set to do in line with our broader objectives at Don Singles International.

“These are vast opportunities in the film industry for every talented and passionate youth out there, including acting, directing, cinematography and many other roles.

“DSI Movies will bring emerging talents together to work with seasoned stars for productions and mentorship”, he said.

He added that “that is part of my avowed commitment to youth empowerment and contribution t to promoting socio-cultural and economic development of my community, and the willingness to serve my people.”

He said as someone that is passionate about youth empowerment, the initiative was driven by his age-long desire to give back to a community that raised and prepared him for the larger world.

Nwuzor said the project will bring together an array for stars, including artistes signed to the DSI label, such as ace Nollywood actor Smith Nnebe and others.

With almost three decades in the Nigeria creative space, DSI is acclaimed for identifying and elevating artists, with the late Nollywood comic legend John Okafor, popularly Known as ‘Mr Ibu’, as one of its foremost artists.