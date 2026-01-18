Lana Launches Light Up Oyo Central 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Light up Oyo Central has been launched at Laduntan Village in Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The programme, targeting all rural areas of the Senatorial District, is to bring electricity to the farming communities and encourage inter communal relationship for the mutual benefits of the villagers.

A member of the Oyo State Advisory Council, Mr. Michael Lana, while speaking at the launching at the weekend, said some villages like his own have been struggling to get basic amenities that can attract indigenous people interested in agriculture to come back and invest in the villages, adding that from now, there is a movement championed by him, a village boy, to drive the provision of potable water and solar-powered lights in the villages.

According to him, there is the need not to rely on the government because he knew the projects seeking the attention of government are too numerous thus the need for interested indigenes like him, to stand up and contribute their quota.

He cited the Circular road, which is very close to the villages and have the potential of opening open the economy of Ona Ara Local Government and other local governments it passes through, noting that the villages are going to be first beneficiaries of this development and will be ready to assist them in reaching the potentials.

Lana lauded Governor Seyi Makinde for the initiative and urged the villages to get ready to take advantage of and be part of the economic development that will be coming with the Circular road.

The people of Laduntan expressed their happiness that one of their sons could think well of the villages and the people and listed their challenges to include the dilapidated school building and provision of teaching staff with Lana promising to renovate the school.

He also stopped at Gbangba village where he and his entourage had lunch with the villagers and also promised to light up the village.