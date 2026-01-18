Gov Yusuf’s Demand for Automatic Ticket Delays Defection to APC

*Kano governor on his way to join APC at the right time, says ruling party

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The planned defection of the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has experienced a setback as the ruling party has not acceded to the governor’s demand to be offered an automatic ticket in the 2027 governorship election in the state, THISDAY has learnt.

THISDAY gathered that the demand for an automatic ticket in the 2027 general election was one of the conditions Governor Yusuf presented to the APC leadership for his defection to the ruling party.



However, it was learnt that the APC leadership’s reluctance to accede to this demand has continued to generate apprehension in the governor’s camp, leading to the shifting of the defection dates on more than two occasions.

While the governor was still in Abuja yesterday engaging in high-stake consultations with the APC national leadership, the Kano State chapter of the party has assured that the governor was on his way to join the party at the right time and denied ever meeting with him to discuss the issue of automatic ticket.



The governor’s planned defection has been in the news for weeks. Still, his demand for an automatic ticket is said to have clashed with the political ambition of many APC leaders in the state, including the Deputy Senate President, Senate Barau Jibrin, who is said to be nursing a governorship ambition in 2027.



A source close to the former governor of the state and immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, told THISDAY last night that the ruling party was not willing to sacrifice the ambition of its national leaders for the governor’s defection.

“Apart from a documented assurance of an automatic ticket, the governor is also demanding the right to nominate a minister to represent Kano State in the Federal Executive Council, and also nominate his loyalists for other federal appointments, including those positions currently occupied by APC members from the state.



“Some governors from other political parties have defected to the APC, but they did not give the type of conditions that the Kano State governor is demanding. However, the negotiation is still ongoing,” the source explained.

The source confirmed that Senator Jibrin is a serious contender in the governorship race.

According to him, the APC leadership is insisting that Governor Yusuf and other interested aspirants should go through the party’s governorship primary.



THISDAY gathered that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, did not make similar demands.

Senator Jibrin and former Governor Ganduje command significant influence within the Kano APC structure.

Meanwhile, Yusuf’s deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has reportedly vowed to remain in the NNPP, a position that could lead to a major clash and threat of impeachment should Yusuf eventually leave the party.



Indications that Governor Yusuf’s planned defection has not been finalised also emerged on Friday when the Governor convened the first State Executive Council meeting of 2026 in Abuja, and still appeared at the meeting wearing his trademark Kwankwasiyya red cap, and prominently displaying the NNPP’s flag.



Kwankwasiyya is a political movement led by the National Leader of NNPP and former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who has since described Governor Yusuf’s planned defection as an act of betrayal.

Kwankwaso has, however, not ruled out defection from the NNPP to the APC but insisted that the ruling party should meet certain conditions.



In a video shared on Facebook by his aide, Saifullahi Hassan, Kwankwaso, speaking in Hausa last Wednesday, reiterated that he would not defect to the APC without a “concrete agreement” regarding his role, the future of his supporters, and the interests of the Kano State Government.



“I have never been opposed to moving to the APC. However, I always set conditions before leaving where I am or joining a new platform. I cannot simply join them without a solid agreement on the ground,” he added.

However, Governor Yusuf’s appearance at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Abuja on Friday, wearing his trademark Kwankwasiyya red cap and prominently displaying the NNPP’s flag, dashed the hope of those expecting a public declaration of defection.



The meeting, which included the deputy governor and all the commissioners, was the council’s 37th since the administration’s inception and was held at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

At the SEC meeting, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to good governance.

Kwankwaso had earlier stated that he would only defect to a political party that was ready to offer him the presidential or vice presidential ticket in the 2027 elections.



Meanwhile, the Kano State chapter of the APC has confirmed that Governor Yusuf was on his way to join the party, and denied ever meeting with the governor over an automatic governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a telephone interview with THISDAY in Kano, the party’s secretary, Alhaji Zakari Sarina, made it clear that the rumours circulating about the purported meeting were baseless and should be ignored.

He attributed the rumours to “enemies of Kano” who are out to destabilise the party’s relationship with the state governor, who he confirmed was on his way to join the APC at the right time.



“Our party expresses disappointment at the spread of false information, which doesn’t hold water. There was never a time the party in Kano held any discussion with the state governor, let alone denying him our ticket,” Sarina said.

“We are welcoming the governor at any given time, sooner rather than later. Our doors are always open, and it’s just a matter of a few days; so, why are people rushing and speculating?” Sarina queried.



The APC secretary maintained that the party would not be swayed by malicious attempts to create acrimonious situation with the state governor, especially at a time when the state was looking forward to fundamental transformation and development.

Sarina urged the public to disregard the rumours and focus on the real issues affecting the state.

The APC Secretary has assured party supporters that the party is working hard to ensure a smooth process and has urged everyone to remain calm and patient.



The denial comes amid speculation that the APC held a series of meetings with the governor, in which he allegedly requested a written assurance that he would automatically secure the party’s governorship ticket for the 2027 election.

According to sources familiar with the matter who did not want to be named, Governor Yusuf also held a closed-door meeting yesterday in Abuja with the leader of the APC, the former Governor Ganduje, and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin, about his possible defection to the party next week.

The source further revealed that Vice President Kashim Shettima was closely monitoring the situation, and President Bola Tinubu was slated to receive a final briefing on the matter.