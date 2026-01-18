Eagles Have Demonstrated the Nigerian Spirit in the AFCON Bronze Win, Says Kida

Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and President, Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engineer Amadu Musa Kida on Saturday evening as he joined over 200 million Nigerians in celebrating the Super Eagles, who have once again demonstrated the indomitable Nigerian spirit by defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties to claim the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

This victory according to Kida is particularly sweet because it came against the seven-time African champions Egypt and extended Nigeria’s remarkable, unbeaten record in regulation time. The victory extended Nigeria’s AFCON third-place wins to nine times.

He said no other nation in the continent can boast of such consistency, such resilience, such refusal to return home empty-handed.

“The Hero of Casablanca, Stanley Nwabali, has written his name into Nigerian football folklore. To save penalties from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, two of the most lethal attackers in world football, in a high-stakes shootouts requires nerves of steel and the heart of a lion. Nwabali

showed both in abundance. His heroics at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca will be remembered for generations.

“I also commend Ademola Lookman, whose composure in converting the winning penalty sealed our triumph. Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, and Akor Adams all stepped up when it mattered most. This is the Nigerian spirit—when one stumbles, another rises; when the

pressure mounts, we stand tallest.

“A Tournament of Pride Let us take stock of what our Super Eagles achieved in this tournament. They won all five group and knockout matches before the semi-final.

” They scored 14 goals—the

highest in the competition. Victor Osimhen, though rested today, led our charge with four goals. The entire squad, from the starters to those who came off the bench, represented Nigeria with distinction.

“Yes, we fell short in the semi-final against Morocco, but the manner in which the team responded today, bouncing back from that heartbreak to secure bronze speaks volumes

about their character. Coach Eric Chelle and his technical team deserve commendation for maintaining morale and motivation when it would have been easy to let disappointment take hold.

“As I stated earlier this week, my commitment to Nigerian sports including football remains unwavering. Football is Nigeria’s heartbeat. It transcends language, faith, and culture, uniting us as one people. With this extraordinary human capital, we possess everything needed to dominate African football for generations. What stands between

potential and sustained greatness is systematic investment that transforms raw talent into consistent excellence.

” My pledge to work hand-in-hand with the National Sports Commission, Nigeria Football Federation, the National Institute for Sports, and all stakeholders to ensure that resources are not only channeled into sport development but strategically

utilized to achieve our collective national aspiration of becoming Africa’s undisputed athletic powerhouse.

“Through people-driven sports initiatives and strategic partnerships with private

organizations and national sports agencies, and leveraging on the commitment of NNPCL, and in my capacity as Chairman of NNPCL, we will continue investing in the initiatives that build champions, modern training facilities, world-class coaching academies, and grassroots development programmes that will discover and nurture talent in every corner of Nigeria, across all six

geopolitical zones, as we are a Nigerian Company.”

“To Nigeria: Our best days are ahead

To the Super Eagles: You have made us proud. Wear your bronze medals with honour, for you earned them through sweat, sacrifice, and the unbreakable Nigerian spirit. To every Nigerian who cheered, who prayed, who believed: this medal belongs to all of us.

“Today we celebrate. Tomorrow, we begin the work of building toward even greater glory.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations awaits, and Nigeria will be ready, ” concludes Kida.