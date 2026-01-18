Barau Applauds Arrest of Suspected Killers of Woman, 6 Children in Kano

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has commended the Kano State Police Command for the swift arrest of three principal suspects linked to the brutal killing of a housewife and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, Kano metropolis, urging a thorough investigation and speedy prosecution.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau described the arrests as a welcome and reassuring development amid widespread public outrage over the incident.

He called on the police to ensure that investigations are comprehensive and that the suspects are promptly arraigned to face the full weight of the law.

The Kano State Police Command, through its spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, identified the suspects as Umar Auwalu, 23, of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters; Isyaku Yakubu, 40, also known as “Chebe,” of Sagagi Quarters; and Yakubu Abdulaziz, 21, popularly called “Wawo,” of Sabon Gida Sharada Quarters, all in Kano.

“I commend the command for its swiftness. This is only the first step. A thorough investigation must be carried out and a speedy trial ensured so that those responsible are prosecuted and brought to book,” Senator Barau said.

He stressed that justice must not be delayed, noting that the suspects must “face the full wrath of the law,” adding that he would closely monitor the case until its logical conclusion.

The Deputy Senate President described the killings as deeply disturbing and inhumane, saying he had been emotionally shaken by the loss of innocent lives.

“Over the past hours, I have been traumatised, devastated and overwhelmed by the murder of these innocent children and their mother. This act is barbaric and beyond comprehension,” he said.

Barau offered prayers for the victims, asking Almighty Allah to grant them Aljannatul Firdaus, and prayed for strength and comfort for the husband and father of the deceased children, Haruna Bashir, to bear the loss.