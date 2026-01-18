Awujale Stool: Again, KWAM1 Writes Gov Abiodun, Alleges Unlawful Exclusion from Nomination Process

Wale Igbintade

An aspirant to the revered stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland, and Fuji music legend, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Adesanya, popularly known as KWAM1, has again written to Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, alleging unlawful exclusion from the nomination process.

In a petition dated January 14, 2026, and addressed to the Executive Council of Ogun State through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Adesanya, through his solicitors, W.K. Shittu (SAN) & Co., accused leaders of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of orchestrating a flawed, exclusionary, and unlawful nomination exercise.

The Fuji music legend claimed that the nomination process was in breach of statutory law, customary practice, and constitutional provisions.

The selection process followed the death of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, after which the Fusengbuwa Ruling House became constitutionally entitled to present candidates for the vacant stool.

According to Adesanya, the Secretary of the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, by a letter dated January 6, 2026, convened a statutory meeting of the ruling house for the nomination of candidates, in line with the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, and the Awujale of Ijebuland Chieftaincy Declaration.

However, he alleged that the process was compromised on the day of the meeting, held at the Bristol Hotel, Ijebu-Ode, when several legitimate members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House were unlawfully prevented from participating.

Adesanya claimed that he and other eligible family members were barred from accessing the venue by heavily armed security personnel, including operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies.

The petition further alleged that entry into the meeting was restricted to persons issued special “delegate” cards, an arrangement Adesanya described as unknown to both customary law and the statutory procedures governing ruling-house meetings.

He contended that the delegate system was unilaterally introduced by a faction within the ruling house, without the consent of other eligible members, and that it disenfranchised bona fide aspirants and family members.

“This deliberate obstruction denied our client and others their fundamental right to participate in the nomination of candidates for the Awujale stool,” the petition stated.

Adesanya also alleged that the exercise was conducted in an atmosphere of intimidation and exclusion, adding that video and documentary evidence of the incident had been submitted to the Ogun State Government via a flash drive attached to the petition.

In the petition, Adesanya accused the leadership of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of violating Section 16(1)(f) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, which requires that candidates be nominated at a properly convened meeting of the ruling house.

He argued that the exclusion of eligible members and the introduction of a delegate system rendered the purported nomination exercise fundamentally defective and legally unsustainable.

The petition also alleged a breach of the Awujale of Ijebuland Chieftaincy Declaration, which, according to him, mandates an inclusive and transparent nomination process.

Adesanya further invoked Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution, contending that his exclusion amounted to a denial of his right to a fair hearing.

Relying on Supreme Court decisions, including Kotoye v. CBN and Longe v. FBN Plc, the petition maintained that any decision reached without allowing affected parties to be heard is null and void.

He described the process as repugnant to natural justice, equity, and good conscience, and accused those behind it of unlawfully exercising authority within the ruling house.

Consequently, Adesanya urged the Ogun State Government to declare the January 12, 2026, nomination exercise null and void and to order a fresh, transparent, and inclusive process involving all eligible members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

He also called on the government to ensure strict compliance with chieftaincy laws and customary declarations and to prevent any further exclusion of legitimate family members.

The petition listed at least 15 members of the Fusengbuwa family, including princes and princesses, who were allegedly denied access to the venue.

Adesanya warned that unless urgent steps were taken to address the alleged irregularities, he would seek redress before competent courts and other appropriate authorities.

“This petition is submitted without prejudice to our client’s rights under the Constitution, customary law, and other applicable laws,” the solicitors stated.

As of the time of filing this report, the Ogun State Government, the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Fusengbuwa Ruling House had yet to respond to the allegations publicly.