After Joining APC, Mutfwang Courts Muslim Leaders for Broader Political Harmony

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, on Saturday held a strategic engagement with Muslim leaders in the state, calling for deeper cooperation to strengthen peaceful coexistence, enhance development, and consolidate political stability.

The meeting, held at Crispan Suites and Event Centre in Jos, brought together prominent Islamic scholars, traditional rulers, and political figures. It served as a platform for frank discussions on unity, mutual respect, and the collective responsibility of all communities in sustaining peace across the state.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, noting that religious and traditional institutions remain central to efforts aimed at rebuilding trust and fostering long‑term stability. He emphasized that collaboration with all stakeholders was essential to achieving sustainable development.

The Governor also briefed the leaders on his recent decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), explaining that the move followed extensive consultations and was intended to promote political harmony ahead of the 2027 elections. He described the development as the beginning of a new political alignment driven by the aspirations of Plateau citizens within the APC, and appealed for broad support to enable the state benefit more from the federal government.

Chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Plateau State and Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammad Sambo Haruna, commended the Governor for initiating the dialogue, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening unity and religious harmony. He praised the administration’s efforts in promoting peace and executing developmental projects across the state.

The Emir called for justice, fairness, and mutual respect among all residents, and reaffirmed the readiness of Muslim leaders to support initiatives that advance peaceful coexistence and political stability.

Other speakers including Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, National Chairman of the Council of Ulama Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah; Prof. Khalid Aliyu Abubakar, Imam of the National Mosque and National Secretary of JNI; and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, commended the Governor for creating the avenue for engagement. They expressed appreciation for ongoing developments in the state and pledged their support for efforts aimed at achieving sustainable growth.