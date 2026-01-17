Tinubu Returns to Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after participating in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026).

Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

The president attended the summit alongside some members of his cabinet.

On the sidelines of the summit, Nigeria signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The agreement is aimed at deepening economic cooperation, boosting bilateral trade and investment, and enhancing technology transfer.

It will also expand collaboration in key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mining and renewable energy.

In his address at the summit, Tinubu announced that Nigeria and the UAE would jointly host INVESTOPIA in Lagos in February.

The initiative is designed to attract global investors and accelerate sustainable investment inflows into Nigeria.

Tinubu also said Nigeria targets mobilising up to $30 billion annually in climate and green industrial finance.

He said the funds would support energy transition reforms and expand nationwide access to electricity. (NAN)