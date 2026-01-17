  • Saturday, 17th January, 2026

Tinubu Returns to Nigeria

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after participating in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026).

Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

The president attended the summit alongside some members of his cabinet.

On the sidelines of the summit, Nigeria signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The agreement is aimed at deepening economic cooperation, boosting bilateral trade and investment, and enhancing technology transfer.

It will also expand collaboration in key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mining and renewable energy.

In his address at the summit, Tinubu announced that Nigeria and the UAE would jointly host INVESTOPIA in Lagos in February.

The initiative is designed to attract global investors and accelerate sustainable investment inflows into Nigeria.

Tinubu also said Nigeria targets mobilising up to $30 billion annually in climate and green industrial finance.

He said the funds would support energy transition reforms and expand nationwide access to electricity. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.