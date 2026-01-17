Super Eagles Another ‘Golden Bronze’ in the Offing

Soccer loving Nigerians will not forget in a hurry, Wednesday, January 14, as the Super Eagles battle with all their wits at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, for a final ticket of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against host country, Morocco, but eventually lost to the lottery of a penalty shootout and the dream of a fourth AFCON went up in flames. Today however, attention would be turned to another epic battle for a bronze medal against the Pharaohs of Egypt propelled by Liverpool legend, Mohammed Salah, Kunle Adewale writes

After failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were hoping to compensate Nigerians with a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title, but it was not to be as the three-time African champions were painfully exited in the semifinal of the 35th edition of the biennial competition on Wednesday by host nation, Morocco in a penalty shootout after the two sides failed to find the back of the net after 120 minutes of play.

The Super Eagles are therefore set for another epic battle today against the most successful team in the competition’s history, Egypt, for a bronze medal at the Muhammed V Stadium, Casablanca.

The Pharaohs who came to the competition as one of the favourites were humbled by a Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal side 1-0, and would want to compensate with third place medal as they come against Nigeria today.

In spite of giving their all against Morocco in the semifinal and failed to progress to the final, the Super Eagles will need a good psychologist to inspire them against the seven-time African champions when they take to the field today.

Reflecting on his side’s penalty shoot-out defeat by tournament hosts, Morocco in the semi-finals, which he described as a painful loss, but praised his players’ mentality and effort, Super Eagles Coach said: “We missed a lot of things, the intensity, technicality, the movement.”

The Malian was also quick to acknowledge Morocco’s achievement in progressing to the final, while maintaining that his players approached the contest with the right mindset.

“Morocco deserved this victory, but our state of mind was good. We fought for every ball. I know my group, and for sure it was not easy for us in this game, but the players gave us a good response with their state of mind,” he stated.

The Super Eagles had an early advantage in the shoot-out before seeing their hopes dashed, marking another penalty setback at the tournament.

Chelle admitted the disappointment was difficult to process, given the work done in preparation.

“They fight on every ball and it’s difficult because we lose again in the penalty session and it’s crazy because we work a lot during all of the training sessions, but this is football, we have to accept that and continue to work,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nigeria would welcome back their captain, Wilfred Ndidi, who’s absence against the Moroccans due to accumulated yellow cards, was attributed as one of the reasons the Super Eagles lost the control of the midfield to their opponent on Wednesday for inspiration.

The midfield dynamo has proven to be a useful tool to the Eric Chelle side over the years, serving as the link between the defence and the attack, therefore, much would be expected of him today for the Super Eagles to cart away the consolatory broze medal.

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail Nigeria’s penalty shootout defeat to Morocco on Wednesday.

The Federal Government led the praises with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, describing the team’s performance as a source of inspiration, in a statement.

The statement read: “Even in defeat, you showed character, teamwork, and resilience, and those qualities matter deeply to the nation you represent. “Football has its highs and lows, but your efforts, commitment, and fighting spirit throughout this tournament have earned the respect and gratitude of Nigerians at home and abroad.

“You reminded us that wearing the green and white is about courage, unity, and never giving up.

“Nigeria remains proud of you and grateful for the joy and hope you gave us during this competition.”

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo also urged the team to redeem themselves with victory over Egypt in the third place match.

He said: “So I want Nigeria to go all out with that game, to try to win, to get something back home too. I believe Nigeria will do well in that game and try to win, because they don’t have anything to appease the fans back home.

“Now they’re not going to the World Cup. They are not playing the final, so they only have this chance now to redeem themselves. They’ll win that third place.”

On his part, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has called on the squad to put behind Wednesday’s narrow defeat and go all out for the bronze when they encounter the Pharaohs of Egypt in Casablanca today.

“It is important to retain focus by not continuing to dwell on what happened in the semi final match. As far as we are concerned, the team coped well in the circumstances, navigating a number of challenges and playing their game. Penalty shootouts remain lotteries in the game and it could have gone either way. Two years ago, they won their semi-final match of the AFCON after a penalty shootout. This time, it was not meant to be.

“The NFF is proud of the output of the team at this championship. They gave their best and still remain the team to have scored the most goals here. We will talk to them to pick up their morale and go for the bronze so that they will have something from a tournament in which they have done so well.”

The Super Eagles has since left Rabat for Casablanca (venue of their bronze-medal match with Egypt) today in the afternoon.

The team had a training session in Casablanca on Thursday evening, yesterday’s training session was the official training.

Incidentally, Egypt and Nigeria have the highest tally of AFCON bronze medals, with the Super Eagles having won eight times and Egypt six times.

Remarkably, Nigeria, which has never lost an AFCON bronze-medal match, won its first bronze in 1976 at the expense of Egypt. A brace by Haruna Ilerika and an excellent strike by Mudashiru Lawal (both of blessed memory) handed Nigeria a 3-2 win in Addis Ababa

Nigeria’s last AFCON bronze-medal accomplishment was realized in Egypt, when Odion Ighalo’s 2nd minute strike was enough to pip Tunisia in Cairo.

Today’s encounter will be the 25th clash between both countries at senior level.

For context, it will be their 10th confrontation at the Africa Cup of Nations, with Nigeria having won five of the previous nine, with two matches drawn (scoreless draws in Rabat in 1988 and in Tunis six years later)

Today however, the Pharaohs and Super Eagles will want to end their tournament on a high, so this should be a decent encounter.

Nigeria already boast of eight AFCON bronze medals in her cabinet, the most by any African country and it remains to be seen if a ninth is in the offing.

With pride, bragging rights and continental honours at stake, Nigeria and Egypt will aim to finish strongly in Morocco’s showpiece tournament.