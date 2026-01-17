Release Sowore’s Passport Now, Gbenga Hashim Urges Tinubu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former presidential candidate and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately order the release of the international passport of activist and former presidential candidate, Comrade Omoyele Sowore, describing its continued seizure as an abuse of power and a threat to democratic freedoms.

Hashim made the call yesterday in Abuja while receiving Sowore, who paid him a courtesy visit during a meeting with PDP Chairmen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Kamaldeen Adebayo Sanni, and the National Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement, Abdulrazaq Hamzat.

Speaking during the interaction, Hashim recalled their shared pro-democracy struggles dating back to 1989, when Sowore was one of his protégés.

He said the meeting was not a nostalgic exercise, but a reminder of the sacrifices that secured Nigeria’s democratic space.

According to Hashim, Sowore’s courage, consistency, and refusal to bow to intimidation have made him a symbol of principled resistance and a rallying point for young Nigerians demanding a new political order.

“Nigeria is worth fighting for, and meaningful change is possible, no matter how difficult,” Hashim said.

He condemned what he described as the sustained persecution of Sowore for speaking truth to power, noting that the continued seizure of his passport has effectively punished him without conviction and denied him the basic right to family life.

Hashim warned that democracies collapse when dissent is criminalised, stressing that the protection of opposing voices is a non negotiable pillar of democratic governance.

He therefore called on President Tinubu to act decisively by ordering the immediate release of Sowore’s passport in the interest of justice, the rule of law, and respect for fundamental human rights.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for Sowore to reconnect with longtime comrades, as participants reflected on defining moments that shaped their lifelong commitment to democracy, civic courage, and accountable leadership.