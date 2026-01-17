PDP Factions Await Court Ruling to Explore Exit Options

*Group considers ADC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are awaiting the January 23rd court ruling on the party’s legitimate executive before deciding on its next course of action.

The legal dispute over leadership rocking the opposition party has shifted to the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

When the matter was called up on Wednesday, counsel to the Turaki-led faction, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, had informed the trial judge that the appeal had been duly entered.



He further drew the attention of the court to a motion asking it to stay further proceedings pending the determination of the appeal.

Consequently, the Kabiru Turaki-led faction, on Wednesday urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to hands off the matter.

In an interview with THISDAY, Senator Samuel Anyanwu who is the factional National Secretary of the party led by Abdullahi Mohammed, which is loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said his group would have to wait to January 23 to decide on the continued implications of the crisis.



Anyanwu’ said, “please let us wait on what the court of appeal will say on the motion over the crisis. After the January 23 date, I will speak on the next line of action.

” We are aware that election is around the corner and our supporters are waiting on where to go and how to go about it”

In the same manner, Sani Umar, former media aide to the former vice President, Namadi Sambo who double as media aide to the national chairman of PDP said that the party’s suit will be heard on January 23.

He said, ”the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki led PDP will wait till the matter is decided at the appellate court to decide on the next line of action.”



Umar Sani exuded confidence that court will favour the Turaki led party.

THISDAY gathered that as the 2027 general election get nearer, many members of the party with political ambitions are worried about where to pitch their hope.



This becomes necessary with the statement from the Independent National Commission (INEC) that it was yet to recognise the Turaki led party because of contending court orders.

Both factions of the party currently operate from different national offices.

The Turaki led PDP operates from an office in Area 10, Garki Abuja, while the faction loyal to Wike operates from an office in Wuye, Abuja.



This is the Nigeria Police Force still locks up the national office of the party located at the Michael Okpara Street in Wuse, FCT.

THISDAY gathered that the anxiety of prospective aspirants is whether to join enmasse to the Accord party or the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where majority members of the party defected with Atiku Abubukar and David Mark.



Political activities are expected to commence by early April 2026 and the primary elections to follow immediately,.

National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said that the doors of the coalition party is open to any Nigerian, including those from the party.

Abdullahi said, ” we are open to all Nigerians. We cannot close our doors to anybody, including those from the PDP.”