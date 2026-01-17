Outgoing VC Warn Against Sabotage As Staff Pass Vote of Confidence 

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Staff of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) have passed a vote of confidence on their outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, six weeks to the end of his administration.

The vote of confidence was passed during a meeting of all staff of the university with the Vice-Chancellor held at the 1,600-capacity Modern Public Lecture Theatre in the university, amidst smear social media campaigns targeted at the Certified Food Scientist.

Prof. Iwe’s tenure would end on February 28, 2026, having commenced his stewardship on March 1, 2021.

Addressing the meeting, Iwe said the gathering was to brief them on developments in the school and warned the staff against sabotaging efforts to impede growth of the institution, urging them to be wary of the transition period.

“I am here, may be for the last time, to enlighten you once again, on matters concerning all stakeholders of the university,” he said, taking the staff through his vision statement, problems he met on ground, to his achievements and the challenges he has continued to grapple with.

Prominent among his achievements include development of MOUAU’s permanent site after many decades of existence, being able to get the school’s Certificate of Occupancy, as well as the relisting of the College of Management and Sciences (COLMAS) hitherto scrapped, among others.

“We aimed at consolidation, recovery, reconciliation, progress and productivity. We have achieved them, even though men tried to defame, blackmail and distract us,” he said.

According to him, the university was moving in the right direction and thanked all stakeholders who have contributed positively towards the progress of the school under his leadership.

“What is needed now is total shift from where we have been to where we should be so as to serve our university better and enjoy being part of it,” he said.

Earlier, in a motion moved by the Director of MOUAU Business School (MBS), Prof. Michael Ekwe, seconded by Dr. Ogechi Jubilant Umeh, the staff of the university, through a loud voice-vote, expressed their confidence on the Vice-Chancellor.

Speakers took turns to express their feelings and commended Iwe for his leadership style, openness, transparency and unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the university since March 1, 2021.

Prior to the motion, Prof. Ekwe and Dr. Umeh, had described Iwe as a man of peace and integrity, who had worked hard and consciously in pursuit of institutional peace and stability.

They wondered why persons who do not understand how a university system operates would allow themselves to be sponsored to smear his name on social media.

Other staff who spoke at the meeting declared their solidarity for the Vice-Chancellor and advised him to remain focused until his last day in office.