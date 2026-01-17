Oloka Killing: Makinde Visits Old Oyo National Park, Compensates Victims’ Families

.Three suspects arrested

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, announced a compensation of N5 million each to the families of Forest Guards killed recently at the Old Oyo National Park.

This was just as he also awarded scholarships up to the university level to children of the deceased guards.

Governor Makinde made this known when he paid an on-the-spot assessment to the scene of the incident at Oloka Village, Oriire Local Government Area, Ogbomoso.

He also promised to rehabilitate the road leading to the Oloka community from Ikoyi-Ile under the Rural Access and Agricultural Market Project (RAAMP) for easy movement, ensure improved telecommunication service and also install boreholes as well as solar-powered street lights in the community.

The governor also said the state would put up a sustained joint security effort for the people of the community.

Governor Makinde, who commiserated with people of the community and the affected families, assured residents of the state that his administration would redouble its efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the state and make living in the community easy for them.

He also said he would write a letter to the military authorities in Abuja, requesting the establishment of a military base in Oloka to further strengthen security in the community.

He noted, however, that the issue of security is a collective responsibility and not the business of government alone, urging the residents of the state to always tip off the government and the security agencies when they notice any suspicious activity in their communities.

The governor commended the service commanders for their support, dedication and commitment to securing lives and property of the people.

He said, “I thank everyone of you in Oloka and pray that we won’t experience such event again.

“I want to say that whatever that is expected of the government to do to ensure you are all safe and secure, we will do it.

“It is quite unfortunate and I pray that God will uphold the families left behind by those who were killed.

“The reason I decided to come by myself is for me to see the environment and the challenges our security agencies might be facing. One of them is communication. I want to assure you that we will pay for telecommunication companies to come and install masts here.

“For the bandits and those causing problems here, we will ensure that you feel the presence of our fortified security from now on.

“For the families that lost their persons to the unfortunate incident, each of them will be given N5 million. They should send their representatives to us on Monday. For those who left children among the deceased, I will sign for scholarship for their children up to the university level.

“We are working very hard with our service commanders to ensure we put every necessary thing in place as touching clearance operation in the Old Oyo National Park. We will redouble our efforts.”

The governor later led the people to observe a minute silence as a mark of respect for the deceased.

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), hinted that three key suspects involved in the killing of the five National Forest Guards have been arrested and are currently undergoing further investigation.

He said, “Your Excellency has been briefed adequately on the nature of the incident, but as you have always done, Sir, you chose to come to see for yourself exactly what happened.

“As we are here today, I can tell you, Sir, that three key suspects directly involved in that incident have been arrested, and our security commanders are working on them.

“The security commanders will live up to Your Excellency’s words that bandits will not be given a space to operate in Oyo State.”

He commended the governor for his dedication and support to the security operatives in the state, assuring him that the security agencies would not relent in ensuring the security of lives and properties in the state.

On the governor’s entourage were the Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Hon. Mojeed Mogbonjubola; Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; Hon. Abiodun Oni, Director General of the Mineral Development Agency of Oyo State; Service Commanders and other top government functionaries

Also in attendance were the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye; Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oyediran; other traditional rulers, religious leaders and community leaders, among others.